Police plan summer traffic clampdown
(CNS): Police are urging the community to use the new RCIPS ‘Bridge’ app to alert officers to any traffic infraction concerns they have, as they are planning a number of traffic operations this summer to clamp down on rogue drivers. The RCIPS issued 16 tickets Wednesday when they conducted an operation in the South Sound/Prospect area in response to community concerns about road offences.Officers from Neighborhood Police Department (NPD) said the issues of speeding, drivers ignoring direction signs, having no coupons and other minor traffic offences were raised by residents during a recent community meeting.
“The NPD will be continuing with this initiative throughout the summer months, and as such NPD officers would like to hear from concerned residents via ‘the Bridge’ or by contacting the NPD at George Town if they have concerns over traffic issues within their districts,” an RCIPS spokesperson said.
Anyone interested in the app can go to the RCIPS website here to get connected with the NPD officers.
Some people are never satisfied. RCIPS doesn’t deal with traffic offences, people complain saying zero tolerance is key to preventing more serious crimes. They say they are going to clamp down, people complain saying they should focus on serious crime!
How about we recognize that for the first time in like forever there seems to be an effort to actually police traffic offences including an active outreach to the public to report them, and at the same time there is a marked uptick in arrests and action on more serious offences like gun crime. Sure it’s not perfect, but it may be n idea to acknowledge and congratulating movement in the right direction instead of bitching about everything. Do you want Baines back? Then stop treating his successor the same way .
Every day I call in dangerous drivers on 911, I explain location and nearest police station. Nothing happens.
Al this stuff is just marketing and fooling the public.
Nobody cares……
Summer clampdown on road users during work hours when 90% are legit; but never at night when 90% are up to no good, drunk driving, fleeing burglaries in stolen cars full of stolen goods, racing and the list goes on…..
Damn I forgot they do clamp down in December at night when about 2% of the regular DUI drivers carry on whilst the rest take a month off and bite the bullet of paying extortionate rates to our Taxi drivers.
Criminals and law breakers love these updates from the RCIPs and probably have parties chanting “catch me if you can!”.
How do people get the Bridge app? Searched the Apple app store for RCIPS Bridge but didn’t find it.
Not really an app. Web interface you can bookmark as an app icon.
In Scotland there are housing boxes for speed cameras located over at strategic places and they move the actual cameras around regularly. The local newspaper runs a segment every week telling the public where the cameras are going to be located from when to when as the main objective is to have motorists stick to the speed limit not to actually ‘catch’ them like a hunting spree.
This seems to work and maybe is something that could be tried here.
Really? The rise in burglaries/ robberies are not a priority? The most important issue re cars right now is the theft of cars, go after the tinted vehicles for traffic issues on your routes while solving main issues
The vehicles and drivers are fine ……they need to go locate them criminals (burglars) and do some real work
Having a “clampdown” rather than an approach of “consistently” enforcing the law is the problem here! Enough of the pleadings, warnings and clampdowns!
Consistent Enforcement of the traffic laws are long past due!
