Police plan summer traffic clampdown

(CNS): Police are urging the community to use the new RCIPS ‘Bridge’ app to alert officers to any traffic infraction concerns they have, as they are planning a number of traffic operations this summer to clamp down on rogue drivers. The RCIPS issued 16 tickets Wednesday when they conducted an operation in the South Sound/Prospect area in response to community concerns about road offences.Officers from Neighborhood Police Department (NPD) said the issues of speeding, drivers ignoring direction signs, having no coupons and other minor traffic offences were raised by residents during a recent community meeting.

“The NPD will be continuing with this initiative throughout the summer months, and as such NPD officers would like to hear from concerned residents via ‘the Bridge’ or by contacting the NPD at George Town if they have concerns over traffic issues within their districts,” an RCIPS spokesperson said.

Anyone interested in the app can go to the RCIPS website here to get connected with the NPD officers.

Category: Crime, Police