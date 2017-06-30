Police on lookout for ‘suspicious’ white van

(CNS): Police from Bodden Town station are asking the public to help them track down a white van (left) that has been spotted driving in and around the Will T. Road area of the district at various times over recent days. As it has been causing some suspicion in the neighbourhood, people have posted pictures on social media.

The police have given no indication that the van may have been stolen or used in a crime but they are now looking for the vehicle and have asked anyone who sees it to call the station at 947-2240. They are also asking anyone who does spot the van to get the vehicle registration number if possibl.

