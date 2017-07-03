Local men reported missing at sea

(CNS): Two local men who set off on a fishing trip to 60 Mile Bank more than one week ago failed to return home on the expected date, police said this weekend. Chadwick Bodden (39) and Edward Henricks-Hydes (38), a.k.a. Edward Rivers, set off on the trip on Friday 23 June and have not been seen since. They were expected back on Wednesday, 28 June, and their failure to return was reported to the authorities on Friday, 30 June.

The men went to see in a 30ft canoe equipped with a 60HP Endura outboard motor. The vessel is blue with the underside painted black.

The police have conducted extensive inquiries locally and overseas, which are continuing. The investigation is being conducted by the George Town Police Station CID.

Bodden, who is from Breakers in Bodden Town, is of stout built and about 5’ 10”. Rivers, from West Bay, is of medium build and about 5’ 8”. The RCIPS described them both as being mixed race with light complexion.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

