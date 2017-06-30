Capsized boat found off East End coast

(CNS): The police conducted a search and rescue operation at sea Friday off the coast of East End after a capsized boat was found some five miles offshore around 8:30am. Police received the report of the overturned vessel by an aircraft that was coming into land on Grand Cayman. Both the Joint Marine Unit and the RCIPS helicopter went out to the area south of East End and conducted a thorough search.

A police spokesperson said that the JMU was able to recover the boat but no one or any thing else was found in the water.

