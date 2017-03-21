KPMG gets $500k job to find way to pay for cruise port
(CNS): The tourism minister has awarded the contract to work out how government can finance its cruise berthing project to local consulting firm KPMG. One in a long line of consultants that have been employed to try to move what is expected to be an extremely costly project forward, the local number crunchers are being paid US$$505,500 to come up with a formula. But whatever KPMG advise may not end up in the hands of a minister as enthusiastic about this project as the current holder of the tourism portfolio.
The announcement regarding the contract award comes just over nine weeks before the general election, which means there are no guarantees that Minister Moses Kirkconnell will still hold the tourism remit when KPMG comes up with a proposed financing model.
Despite the current minister’s continued support for the cruise berthing facility, public opinion is not on his side. The government’s official survey came down three to one against and support for the project remains confined largely to special interests, such as some downtown George Town merchants and tour operators. There are many people in the tourism industry that oppose the project, as well as those who have concerns about the damage to the marine environment and the pressure it could place on local resources.
KPMG was appointed by the Central Tenders Committee after an open tender process by the tourism ministry, and officials said they will provide both commercial financial and legal services. The ministry said they were seeking firms with experience in Design-Build-Finance Maintain (DBFM) — a type of public-private partnership agreement suited to large-scale infrastructure projects.
The ministry’s chief officer, Stran Bodden, said KPMG was a reputable consulting firm with a long-established presence in the Cayman Islands.
“They are the second of the Big Four consulting firms to be appointed to the cruise berthing project and will bring industry insight and strong analytical skills to the commercial, financial and legal aspects of the project’s development. Given their affinity with the Cayman Islands, KPMG understands the strategic context of this project and its importance to the cruise industry as well as our Islands economy. We look forward to working with them and benefitting from their analytical expertise as we move forward with the Berthing Facility negotiations,” the senior civil servant said.
Despite Kirkconnell’s support for the project, progress has been slowed by a number of issues. The massive environmental risks associated with the project have led to the original plans being re-worked, putting the proposed piers further out in order to minimise dredging and hopefully avoid the significant destruction of the George Town Harbour reef system.
Nevertheless, the ministry said it remained “committed to maintaining the forward momentum” on the project .
“The appointment of KPMG will enable the ministry to formalise the details of the best possible framework suited to our specific needs,” said Kirkconnell. “As has been previously stated, our goal is to arrive at a formula that will not only fund construction of the piers, but will ensure that they are owned by the people of the Cayman Islands within a reasonable period of time,” he added.
Moses should be paying for this out of his own pocket since he has such an obsession for wasting the country’s money.
This government has made a name for themselves for wasting the country’s money. Shame and disgrace.
Remember 2008/09 oppression Cayman…don’t let them do it to unah again!
STOP ‘woting’ away your power because you lack genuine vision. Lead through your own strengths even when society focuses on your weaknesses. Try to seek Truth ONLY, forget perpesctive and opinion!!
Tell ‘gimme story’ politicians…Nah today, bobo! No bribes or favors…Christmas soon come and you’ll get your hand outs from your messily jobs then!!
Sounds like a lot of experts on this chat. Cayman is so lucky to have so many people that know everything about everything.
How do KPMG sleep at night? Taking this money is akin to taking candy from a baby!
I am impressed by the sheer number of responses. Politicians take note, people are fed up with the usual consultants being paid exorbitant sums to “absolve” the politicians of any responsibility for the consequences. Pontius Pilate washed his hands afterwards, not before the deed!!!
the thing will never be built, way too many conflicted interests no matter who’s in power and the major retailers/wholesalers who have most to win/lose are too strongly connected politically to be rolled over easily which means the CIG can never cut a deal with carnival/royal caribbean or any other operator for financing because the lines would need the rights to retail, etc, etc, etc….and then of course there’s the ‘small’ matters of:
Environmental impacts
Mother UK who likely won’t let GOVT spend a $ on it anyhow
Sensible objective observations – why build a port that can’t be used for 3 months of nor’westers anyhow?!
true understanding of the benefits to cayman of having a port….the public just don’t buy it, that ship has sailed, people are liking the focus on stay-over with the new hotels, etc
lets move on and sort really important stuff, like ooooh…i don’t know….Education.
At $500 an hour that is 25 weeks of KPMG’s time. Nice work if you can get it. Car City, up the new BMW orders.
So how many rum cake outlets will be operating at the end of these piers?.
And once again, the only winner is the consultaning firm. More tax payers money down the drain!!
How about a re-titling to “KPMG retained to make Cayman actually about Caymanians”
Maybe it can be part-funded by the imposition of duty on watches?
We just aren’t able to get what we need out of cruise tourism unless we get a dock. Hours are lost with tenders and half the guest don’t get off the ships. Other ports get twice as much business essential than Cayman does.
12.22 please put up your proof or shut up…easy to just write stuff with no back up
2:44 read the PWC report, it’s all been researched and documented. We need the port to keep Caymanian jobs.
Under the heading of private-public “Collaboration Failures”, did anyone in the Cayman Islands receive the Tsunami Warning System Test text messages expected at 9:10am from Flow or Digicel? I know we didn’t. I guess we’re all gonna die…#CaribeWave17
CNS: Any comment from Hazard Management Director McCleary Frederick?
http://en.unesco.org/news/caribbean-tests-tsunami-warning-system-1
https://cayman27.ky/2017/03/mass-alert-system-to-be-tested-next-week-in-tsunami-exercise/
Well we are all going to die; it’s inevitable.
But I do see your point.
In June 2014 Price Water House Coppers (PWC) was awarded the consultancy financing contract to advance cruise berths. The bid by KPMG at that time was rejected. I estimate that some CI$600k plus has been spent over the last 4 years with PWC. From the inception of PWC’s work they found it challenging to come up with a financing model that could work for Cayman. Now KPMG has been awarded a CI$400k consultancy contract. KPMG had been previously employed by Cayman on several occasions to do the same thing and the results have been the same as what PWC found. I wonder what is different now and why at the 11th hour before the general election? This is the seventh attempt to finance and build cruise berthing piers and many many millions dollars have been spent on various consultancy services over the years. It is important to understand that consultants do not make decisions but rather analyze the data and provide options for the Government to use in making the decisions. They take our wristwatch and tell us the time. If this Government in 2013 was opened to understanding the past efforts they would have known they were going down the same road; a road that had been explored before and it was a dead end. What I can say is that I tried to tell them this but I was called all kind of names and labelled an obstructionist, just for trying to tell the facts. We have come full circle at the peoples expense.
The gravy train continues to roll along! What KPMG really need to do is sit down with the cruises lines (not the FCCA – they don’t hold the purse strings) and ask them how many passengers they are willing to commit to and how much money they’re prepared to put in if this is built. I can already tell you what the answer will be – NOTHING!
So far all this expensive posturing hasn’t produced one viable incentive to attract any long-term outside commitment to the project. In fact quite the opposite because it’s become clear that the only people with any real interest in building the damn thing are more concerned about looking after themselves than the economic realities of life.
In simple terms we seem to be looking at three scenarios here –
1. The cruise facility simply isn’t built.
2. To keep the various vested interests happy the facility is built by CIG without any outside investment using borrowed money that is hopefully repaid by docking and landing fees. That’s a huge gamble and one I very much doubt the UK government will sign off on.
3. CIG says to heck with the vested interests and does a deal with one of the cruise lines that pumps funding into the project in return (quid pro quo if you like) for the investors having first shout on all the various concessions and attractions that are created. They will obviously be expected to employ local staff to run the cruise facility but at the end of the day it all belongs to the cruise line. That might mean all the people like Kirk’s and Tortuga would be shut out but in business terms if this is going to move on it makes the most sense because someone else takes all the risks.
Personally, I still think the answer is to build something like the Grand Turk Cruise Center on the Brac. It could reduce the load on Grand Cayman while creating much-needed jobs and bringing investment to the island without really doing much damage. As a tourist destination the Brac is dead anyway so the only people likely to get upset as the ones who’ve built expensive holiday homes there.
Please….. Not on the Brac! Don’t mess up my little paradise!!! I don’t like crowds. I don’t like traffic. I don’t like crime. I don’t like pollution. I don’t even like politics!!!
Regardless to you say , I am not going to use it. Sounds like getting campaign donation legal and transparency to me .
The budget for ‘consultation’ seems akin to the U.S. military budget.. limitless! Yet just yesterday 3 kids from a public school was marching down my road seeking donations to buy supplies for their school.judt another example of Piss Poor Management in action.
Spending $500k on a report for a project that likely wont ever be done. How about spending this money working on a plan to fix the dump! It is a far more pressing issue than this port because it could one day become such a problem we will lose fly in tourists. And for what? Just so we can more easily accommodate Cruise Passengers that spend far less on island than the ones that stay in the hotels. Utterly ridiculous and outrageous this whole plan. Especially when you think that Moses has personal business interest in this port.
Shame, Shame, shame. Thank God elections are around the corner. I hope some new thinking peopel will will be successful in this election.
That money would be better spent upgrading Spotts dock as, after all the hullabaloo, we still won’t be able to use the new, improved dock in Georgetown in a northwester. After the dredging, we may not even have a downtown after a strong northwester. Lord, speak to the hearts and reasoning mind of these people.
9
This is the most expensive business plan I’ve ever heard of, ever. They could have just gone online, download a free template, and tweak it a little bit. But no, that is too easy they said. We need to pay someone half-a-milli, and then hope and pray that we get re-elected so that the plan won’t be shelved by whoever comes after us.
Great work, guys. 500K? Wow…
The headlines should really read “KPMG wins contract to save our capital and to prevent a monopoly boat company from holding back the whole country”
The sad (and free) truth is that without any passenger arrival commitments from the big three liners, we can’t bank on fantasyland data. At best we can extrapolate numbers based on hypothetical capacity assumptions. The greatest recurring fantasy will be the naive assumption that we will only have to build this blue water pier once within the period of amortization, and that once constructed, it will have zero operational, dredging, and maintenance expenses.
Again; building a cruise berthing facility BEFORE tackling the biggest issue the entire Country is faced with, the DUMP.
What happens when “Mt. Trashmore” explodes! It is toxic and there are literally tons of deadly toxins leaking out into our North Sound and into the air!
Lets bring the cruise ships in even closer so they can have a better view of all our CRAP!
Third world mentalities; the minds that time forgot!
Two different issues entirely and the dump IS being tackled. If they waited to completely finish one before working on the other you’d say government isn’t doing anything. They do things in parallel and you’re still complaining? There’s just no pleasing some people!
How is the dump being tackled exactly? Do enlighten us….
Please do not respond with “they’re conducting an evaluation”.
Seriously, the dump has been “pending” for the last 25 years!
Wake-up! You’re literally drinking the Kool-Aid.
Radioactive waste also goes into the Dump. Perfect brewing ground for “new” kind of plague as the environment is conducive to it-warn and moist plus lots of animals, rodents and insects to spread it around the island.
oh right then 12.27…can you get on your cosmic telephone and call Superman to sort out our woes? Or do you contact him by telepathy? Might need to take off the metal foil on your head first….talk to Elvis, he will know what to do.
Your an official looney tune. Your never to. E taken seriously, I hope you don’t have a job at some local bank, immigration or are being protected by the whims of wealthy albeit stingy folks at home.
I suggest that you read (re-read) the recent public reports on toxins “leaking out into our North Sound and into the air”. I think you will find that your “literally tons” reference is very highly overstated. The solution for the dump is progressing. Just make sure you support it when it arrives. Do your part with reusing, reducing, & RECYCLING. From NOW.
12:39, they said they had the solution to the dump 4 years ago. What have we seen after 4 years?
Not very much!
On May 24th 2017 VOTE THEM OUT!
We had a way for government to pay absolutely nothing. But blew that opportunity because we just can’t stand someone else making money on their investment. It’s all about what goes in my pocket. Pathetic.
Why is this guy allowed to continue with this? Nobody wants it apart form the Kirkonnells and a few taxi operators. Its a conflict of interest for him to be continually pushing for this project as Deputy Premier and owners of the largest duty free retailer in our Islands. Supporters of this and his BS lip service are akin to Trump followers; complete morons.
Our taxi drivers fail to understand that they will be among the first casualties when the logistics of moving 15,000 people a day come into focus. It is inevitable and necessary, with many precedents in ports around the world, that the liners will run their own private fleets of 40+ passenger motor coaches to move these crowds on their timetable, to control risks, and optimize upland revenue. All of our quaint “small business” vendors will fade from relevance or no longer qualify for the party. They will be excluded or squeezed out of contention. It will amplify the inequities. There are lots of news articles on this. This is what happens.
Have you noticed Tropicana Tours new fleet? I wonder what they have whispering into that owners ears behind closed doors.
All people need to do is look at Falmouth in Jamaica which is a living example of what happens with a project of this magnitude. The feed BS to all the locals who in turn support it as the savior to all their woes and then build it leaving them and all the promises behind. People who believe this group of Politicians must have been deaf, dumb and blind over the last 12yrs.
Leave the President of the U.S. alone and focus on your country leaders.
KPMG staff are not the numbers crunchers, but highly qualified, certified and licensed professionals.
3
12:31 Didn’t you leave out ‘grossly over-paid’ from that description?
Professionals? In what field?
SSM345 you were doing well until you disintegrated into bringing in Trump ‘morons’. That was uncalled for. I don’t call McKeeva’s followers morons. At least not out loud.. (Okay maybe some do)
You’re so thick you don’t even realize that the biggest player on this island also wants this thing done. He’s keeping out of it though and staying quiet.
I’ll give you a hint; Who else owns all the rest of the jewellery stores in town and will be the main beneficiary of the dock if it is built?? You are a naïve moron to forget about his agenda.
Hahahaha! SSM345 doesn’t like to admit it but he has a vested interest in our 4 letter sugar daddy.
I agreed with you until you dissed Trump. We need a leader like Trump!
Last thing we need is a man who is going to sell western national security interests to the Russians just so Trump and his friends can cash in financially.
Get off high horse on Russia. They are just like you and me and everyone else but warmonger politicians who just want to live in peace and raise their children.
2:46, If you think Putin and the clique of oligarchs and FSB people that surround him are like you and me then you need to wake up and smell the roses and also spend some time in Moscow. Do not mistake the Russian people for the ruling elite in Moscow who are thugs and gangsters sucking the country dry as they get their billions out with investments in Trump Tower, Miami real estate projects and expensive real estate in central London.
Garfield, are you from Chicago or New York?
Why haven’t we heard anything from the Engineering Consultants that have been “revising the design?”
Probably haven’t given them enough tax payers $ yet.
Moses is wasting $500,000 of the government purse on a report which in all likelihood won’t be ready until after the election at which time it will go into the waste bin as there will be a different government in place (even if it is PPM it will look much different).
What’s the hurry Moses. That money just burning a hole in your pocket.
Congratulations to KPMG! Fool(DOT/CIG) and his money are soon parted.
What a handsome number! $505,500…must remember to quote my clients that.
So let me see if I got this right. The ppm are going to spend 500k+ to try to figure out how to pay for a project they have no clue how much it will cost?
Seriously?
More fantasy stuff by Moses and PPM addicted to wasting public funds on consultant reports pretending to be progressive
C’Mon Maaaaan
I am completely against it but come on man. Did you not see or do you not remember McWeevil and crew and their fiasco with the worldwide diplomatic kerfuffle that ensued as a result? Two heads on one beast, both eating Cayman’s future so that Dart can turn the whole place into his own little fiefdom. Brilliant, just effin brilliant. More $$$$ down the drain.
“…officials said they will provide both commercial financial and legal services”
The LP Bill makes practice of law by non admitted lawyers illegal. In light of this how can the official say that KPMG will provide “legal services”??
