Gunman has hostage after West Bay killing

(CNS): Armed police are swarming the Watercourse Road and Boatswain Bay Road area in West Bay by Super C’s restaurant after a local man was shot and killed. At around 5pm, CNS received unofficial reports from the scene that the gunman was believed to be inside a nearby house with one female hostage. Police have said that there is currently an ongoing situation at Watercourse Road in the vicinity of Duxies Lane, and warned that this is a live and dangerous operation.

“The area is contained and cordoned off by police. The public and media are asked to stay away from the area until further notice. Those living in the area are asked to stay indoors,” police said.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne, senior officers in plain clothes and in uniform, as well as armed officers are still at the scene, which has attracted dozens of onlookers.

According to the RCIPS, at about 3:20 this afternoon shots were fired in the vicinity of Super C’s restaurant on Watercourse Road. One man has been shot and transported to hospital. Unofficial sources indicate that the victim has died.

The RCIPS said that updates would be forthcoming.

Category: Local News