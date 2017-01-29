Cops round up missing offenders in warrant operation

(CNS): The RCIPS executed 28 warrants on Thursday and arrested 19 people because they had failed to show up in court for criminal or traffic cases, or for unpaid traffic fines. The police are battling a mounting number of outstanding warrants as many are issued every week by the courts, particularly traffic court, because drivers ignore tickets and fines or fail to appear and it is down to uniform police officers to execute the warrants.

The operation on Thursday (26 January) took place across Grand Cayman, with officers arresting people in all districts.

“Warrants are a necessary enforcement tool for the court, and we will fulfill our role as officers of the court and enforce the warrants referred to us,” said Kurt Walton, the deputy police commissioner who has on numerous occasions raised his concerns about the number of warrants the police deal with over traffic offences.

On average, the process department of the RCIPS receives 120 court warrants per month, the overwhelming majority of which are traffic-related. “We urge the public to handle its court business in a timely way, not only because warrant executions tax officer’s time, they also can be a huge inconvenience and embarrassment for the person being arrested,” Walton added.

Attempts are made to contact people with outstanding warrants before police arrest them to give them a change to voluntarily visit the detention centre or the court to deal with their warrants to avoid them being taken into custody, and 13 people involved in this week’s warrant operation did that.

Members of the public who want to find out if they have any outstanding warrants should contact the court’s office or visit their nearest police station.

Category: Local News