Cayman signs onto agreement to protect Sargasso Sea

(CNS): While the PPM government continues to mull the extension of the Cayman Islands Marine parks to further protect our own unique marine environement, it has signed these islands up to the Hamilton Declaration on Collaboration for the Conservation of the Sargasso Sea, the earth’s only sea without a land boundary, located in the North Atlantic. According to Bernews, Cayman’s Planning Minister Kurt Tibbetts signed the Hamilton Declaration on behalf of the Cayman Islands on 3 January.

Around 700 miles wide and 2,000 miles long, the Sargasso Sea is recognied as a unique and important marine habitat. The Hamilton Declaration, a political commitment by the signatories to work with the Bermuda government and the Sargasso Sea Commission to conserve it, was originally signed in Bermuda, which lies on its western fringes, in March 2014 by five governments: the Azores, Bermuda, Monaco, the United Kingdom and the United States. The British Virgin Islands, the Bahamas and Canada signed in 2016.

Bernews quotes Cole Simons, Bermuda’s Minister of the Environment, as saying, “I am very pleased that the Cayman Islands is now part of a growing number of jurisdictions lending oversight and protection to this important ecosystem. The Cayman Islands is the ninth signatory to date.”

Dr. David Freestone, Executive Secretary of the Sargasso Sea Commission, added, “The signing of the Hamilton Declaration in 2014 was an historic event in the move toward conservation of the high seas. The Commission is delighted to welcome the Cayman Islands as the most recent signatory.”

