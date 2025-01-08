Grand Harbour evacuated over ‘suspicious’ incident
(CNS): RCIPS officers are out in force at Grand Harbour shopping plaza in response to what they said was a “suspicious occurrence”, and businesses in the areas, including the pharmacy, school and Hurley’s supermarket, have all been evacuated. The police were called to the scene at about 10:00am but have still not confirmed the nature of the situation.
According to people at the location who have spoken to CNS, it is understood that there has been a bomb threat. However, it is not clear how the threat was made and to whom. Police have said that everyone who was working or attending school in the area has been accounted for.
Check back to CNS for more details shortly.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Isn’t the Cayman Islands currently hosting a disaster preparedness conference with 9 other Caribbean nations?
Cayman is coming to come as the old saying goes, we keep expanding our population and expanding our problems pretty soon we will experience the same terrible situations we frequently see in the News media elsewhere. Sad times ahead Cayman!
The only suspicious things I’ve seen at Hurley’s are reduced fruits and vegetables. Usually, upon getting them home, you discover the ‘get fresh with us’, really means, ‘get stuff that’s well past its best with us’.
rumor has it that the Brac Liberation Front (BLF) was responsible
Part of a few eggs have to be broken to make an omelette? Sad part is that the mad man believes he is doing the right thing destroying the environment
I’m guessing distraction for something else on the east end.
I guess the fool who called in this threat didn’t care about the inconvenience to all the workers and more so to the children at the school there. I hope the police finds out who did this and jail them for the rest of their wretched life.
He or she probably does care about the inconvenience, but might have a good reason to make the threat.
The world is changing for the worse.
Waiting for the first school shooting in Cayman.
look for the individual that never reported to work 😁