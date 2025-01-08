Grand Harbour evacuated over ‘suspicious’ incident

Police respond to a bomb threat at Grand Harbour on Wednesday (photo by CNS)

Hurley’s staff, evacuated from the store, gather outside RBC after a bomb threat at Grand Harbour on Wednesday (photo by CNS)

(CNS): RCIPS officers are out in force at Grand Harbour shopping plaza in response to what they said was a “suspicious occurrence”, and businesses in the areas, including the pharmacy, school and Hurley’s supermarket, have all been evacuated. The police were called to the scene at about 10:00am but have still not confirmed the nature of the situation.

According to people at the location who have spoken to CNS, it is understood that there has been a bomb threat. However, it is not clear how the threat was made and to whom. Police have said that everyone who was working or attending school in the area has been accounted for.

Check back to CNS for more details shortly.