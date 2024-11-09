Pedestrian killed by suspected drunk driver

(CNS): A man died in East End yesterday evening after he was run over by a suspected drunk driver. Police said the person who was knocked down on Sea View Road by the driver of a Suzuki Swift just after 7:20pm on Friday died at the hospital on Saturday morning as a result of the serious injuries he sustained.

After the collision, the injured man was taken to hospital by ambulance, and the driver of the Suzuki was taken to the Bodden Town Police Station, where he was breath tested and found to be over the legal limit. He was arrested and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

The scene was processed in the wake of the crash, and Sea View Road has now been re-opened.

The victim is the ninth person to die on Cayman’s roads so far this year.

The matter is under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Management Unit, which is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any other information to contact 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.