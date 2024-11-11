Cash taken in armed, daylight robbery

| 11/11/2024 | 9 Comments

(CNS): A man was robbed on Friday afternoon of an undisclosed quantity of cash, described as “large” by the RCIPS, by two men, one armed with a gun and the other a machete. The police said that around 3:45pm, the victim was walking to his car on Jasmine Lane in the Spotts area of George Town when a vehicle pulled up next to him with three people inside. Two men got out and demanded money.

A struggle ensued, and one of the men brandished a machete. The men robbed him of a bag containing a large quantity of cash, returned to the vehicle and drove off. One of the men brandished what appeared to be a black handgun as the vehicle left the scene.

The robbery is under investigation by George Town CID. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (9)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    12/11/2024 at 9:37 am

    This should be easy to solve – just look at who got out of prison after serving 2% of a ridiculously lenient sentence for a previous armed robbery

    3
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    12/11/2024 at 8:23 am

    A vehicle description might help jog memories for those who didn’t see the robbery occur. Then again, seeing stupid driving doesn’t even register anymore, so I probably wouldn’t notice a fleeing criminal any more than I notice a construction worker in a hurry.

    10
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    12/11/2024 at 7:39 am

    RCIPs – Get the gangs, hoodlums and thieves off the streets and put them in jail.

    Make mandatory 5-year minimum jail sentence and asset forfeiture for aiding and abetting these criminals.

    Playing pattycake with them through light sentencing and non-prosecution of them doesn’t work.

    8
    1
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    12/11/2024 at 5:23 am

    Hmmmm…..what’s the chances that they just stumbled on the right person carrying a large wad? Smells like an inside job to me.

    15
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    12/11/2024 at 4:07 am

    Duh. Carry cash around and you risk being accosted. Carry a large amount and you risk being robbed with threats or violence. So why carry large amount of cash, you don’t trust the banks ? And then we wonder whether it is legit money. Let the conspiracy theories begin.

    5
    2
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      12/11/2024 at 11:44 am

      Duh. So now its you fault if you wear a nice watch, or jewelry, or an expensive car, or wear a short skirt…

      Your attitude is offensive and dangerous. EVERYONE is entitled to their security and that of their possessions.

      1
      Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    11/11/2024 at 8:33 pm

    I would encourage the FRU to use lethal force when apprehending these thugs. If they show no respect for human life, we don’t need them clogging up the court systems. I will help dig the grave.

    8
    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      12/11/2024 at 11:12 am

      Hand be a shovel and i’ll gladly help you. There is no fixing some people. These criminals will never change.

      2
      Reply
  7. Elvis says:
    11/11/2024 at 8:17 pm

    Paradise definitely lost

    8
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»