Cash taken in armed, daylight robbery

(CNS): A man was robbed on Friday afternoon of an undisclosed quantity of cash, described as “large” by the RCIPS, by two men, one armed with a gun and the other a machete. The police said that around 3:45pm, the victim was walking to his car on Jasmine Lane in the Spotts area of George Town when a vehicle pulled up next to him with three people inside. Two men got out and demanded money.

A struggle ensued, and one of the men brandished a machete. The men robbed him of a bag containing a large quantity of cash, returned to the vehicle and drove off. One of the men brandished what appeared to be a black handgun as the vehicle left the scene.

The robbery is under investigation by George Town CID. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.