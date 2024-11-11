Cash taken in armed, daylight robbery
(CNS): A man was robbed on Friday afternoon of an undisclosed quantity of cash, described as “large” by the RCIPS, by two men, one armed with a gun and the other a machete. The police said that around 3:45pm, the victim was walking to his car on Jasmine Lane in the Spotts area of George Town when a vehicle pulled up next to him with three people inside. Two men got out and demanded money.
A struggle ensued, and one of the men brandished a machete. The men robbed him of a bag containing a large quantity of cash, returned to the vehicle and drove off. One of the men brandished what appeared to be a black handgun as the vehicle left the scene.
The robbery is under investigation by George Town CID. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.
This should be easy to solve – just look at who got out of prison after serving 2% of a ridiculously lenient sentence for a previous armed robbery
A vehicle description might help jog memories for those who didn’t see the robbery occur. Then again, seeing stupid driving doesn’t even register anymore, so I probably wouldn’t notice a fleeing criminal any more than I notice a construction worker in a hurry.
RCIPs – Get the gangs, hoodlums and thieves off the streets and put them in jail.
Make mandatory 5-year minimum jail sentence and asset forfeiture for aiding and abetting these criminals.
Playing pattycake with them through light sentencing and non-prosecution of them doesn’t work.
Hmmmm…..what’s the chances that they just stumbled on the right person carrying a large wad? Smells like an inside job to me.
Duh. Carry cash around and you risk being accosted. Carry a large amount and you risk being robbed with threats or violence. So why carry large amount of cash, you don’t trust the banks ? And then we wonder whether it is legit money. Let the conspiracy theories begin.
Duh. So now its you fault if you wear a nice watch, or jewelry, or an expensive car, or wear a short skirt…
Your attitude is offensive and dangerous. EVERYONE is entitled to their security and that of their possessions.
I would encourage the FRU to use lethal force when apprehending these thugs. If they show no respect for human life, we don’t need them clogging up the court systems. I will help dig the grave.
Hand be a shovel and i’ll gladly help you. There is no fixing some people. These criminals will never change.
Paradise definitely lost