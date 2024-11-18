Bryan continues to criticise conservation battle

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan at the Chamber Legislative Luncheon

(CNS): The tourism minister’s criticism of efforts by public and private sector entities to protect Cayman’s environment and dismissal of the hard battle to preserve our dwindling natural resources were on display again last week at the Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon, where he implied that the balance is tipped too much in favour of conservation.

Despite all evidence to the contrary and the well-documented public concern about the impact of excessive development, Kenneth Bryan suggested that developers were “struggling” to get things built because of “unreasonable or unrealistic” environmental protection and spoke about the need to better manage Cayman’s population and economic growth.

Bryan, who was recently made deputy premier, stood in for Premier Julianna O’Connor-Connolly at the event on Thursday. Officials said that she had a conflict but did not explain why she did not make the annual address herself.

In his address, Bryan described ambitious plans for the lame duck, minority UPM government but focused heavily on issues of growth and the UPM government’s evident dislike of the National Conservation Act.

He made it clear that regardless of the controversies surrounding the amendments, the government still wants to steer changes to the legislation through parliament and will seek the opposition’s help to do so.

Even though development continues unchecked, with mangroves, primary habitat and unique indigenous species of flora and fauna lost week after week, Bryan suggested that Cayman was “caught between a rock and a hard place regarding the protection of our environment”.

The minister stated that what he called the buzzword of ‘sustainability’ is being misused “to reinforce a perspective that is sometimes unreasonable or unrealistic when it comes to protecting and preserving our environment”.

In an address that will further demoralise Cayman’s developing environmental activism and advocacy, Bryan spoke about the “reasonable sacrifice” of these islands’ precious but threatened, unique natural environment and about “the necessary balance that must be enshrined in our approach when tackling important national issues”.

Cayman’s environmental lobby has argued that until the arrival of the National Conservation Act, the balance was entirely tipped in favour of development. Even now, it is still heavily tipped towards development, with the current protections for our most important habitat still being swept aside whenever landowners are granted planning permission.

The ousting of Wayne Panton as premier last year and the recent resignation of four government members all related to the desire of several members of the UPM to gut the law, stripping it of the very limited powers it confers on the National Conservation Council to protect habitat and species.

Speaking at a public meeting last Wednesday evening, former deputy premier André Ebanks made it clear that the UPM administration’s attempt to amend the NCA was an effort to “promote unfettered development”.

He said that this had played a significant part in the decision by him and the other three MPs to resign from the government and the party. The four included the climate minister, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, who had refused to make the amendments that other Cabinet members had wanted because of how far the changes went.

However, despite the claims of those four MPs and what Panton has said about the pressure he was under over the NCA, Bryan denied that the changes were significant, describing them as minor amendments.

He said the approach taken over the last three and a half years was “woefully imbalanced” and had not worked “seamlessly with the plans and expectations of the people”. If the situation were left unchecked, it would undermine economic opportunities, employment, neighbourhoods, communities, and any other benefits that are in the best interests of our country.

“We have to examine what is the current weight of things, one way or the other,” Bryan said. “Is it imbalanced towards too much growth and straining our infrastructure? Or is it imbalanced towards too much protectionism, putting hurdles in the way of organic growth within our economy?

“This government intends to have those conversations. As hard as it may be, we do need to talk about it. I mean, let’s be honest, it is a sad indictment for our history books to show one government department suing another, and when you think about the time and the cost and the scope of such things, it’s ludicrous, just ludicrous!” he said.

However, the need for the court battle is because the Central Planning Authority has not followed the law, and although it is politically appointed and takes its direction directly from Cabinet, the planning minister has failed to direct it to do so.

Nevertheless, Bryan claimed that changes to the legislation “will ensure that history will not repeat itself in that respect, and this administration hopes that we can resolve these types of issues more amicably so that the courts become unnecessary as an option in future”.

Bryan repeatedly spoke about the need for rebalance without spelling out exactly what changes he wanted to see, given how limited the NCA’s power already is and the obvious results of excessive development, from the erosion on Seven Mile Beach to the massive and now common flooding.