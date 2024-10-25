Local environmental scientist joins activists’ committee

Katrina Jurn

(CNS): Dr Katrina Jurn has joined the executive committee of Sustainable Cayman, the local activist group that is emerging as the leading non-profit advocate for Cayman’s natural environment. Jurn, who grew up in South Sound, has two decades of experience in community organising and advocacy for the responsible use of the Cayman Islands’ natural resources.

She holds a PhD in Environmental Sociology from the University of Cambridge and co-founded the original Sustainable Cayman grassroots network that launched a decade ago.

Executive Committee Member Roshini Seeram welcomed Jurn back to the organisation for the next chapter of Sustainable Cayman, describing her as its visionary co-founder. “Our diverse and dedicated team is keen on continuing the important and necessary work that is contributing to the enhancing and awareness around sustainability and taking action to ‘be the change we want to see’,” she said.

Her published research has highlighted the status of mangrove wetlands in Grand Cayman and explored the factors contributing to their staggering loss despite their critical importance to the island’s climate resiliency and ecological well-being.

Jurn, who was awarded the 2014 National Trust Governor’s Conservationist of the Year, has led several community environmental movements in the Cayman Islands and worked with international conservation organisations, including the Nature Conservancy and Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society BC.

“I have been tremendously inspired by the evolution of Sustainable Cayman and the accomplishments of the youth Sustainability Ambassadors,” Jurn said. “Having worked overseas more recently in conservation, the comparative scale and urgency of the sustainability challenges faced by our islands has drawn my focus back to Cayman. The expertise and passion that have come together in Sustainable Cayman creates enormous potential to positively influence the course of our islands, and I am excited to join the team.”

With the recent additions to the Executive Committee of Rita Estevanovich, Roshini Seeram and now Dr Katrina Jurn, NPO Controller Melanie Carmichael said each member brings something unique to the table.

“It is a pleasure working with those who are driven to shape our society in the best way possible, considering our natural heritage in the process,” Carmichael added.