Hospitalised kids had consumed ganja gummies

Example of gummy packaging (provided by the RCIPS)

(CNS) The RCIPS has revealed that the two juveniles who were taken to the hospital last week after consuming a drug had eaten edible cannabis gummies. The police have since conducted a joint operation with Customs and Border Control at two undisclosed commercial premises where they found a “significant batch of THC-infused products”, including gummies that had been recently imported to Cayman.

The juveniles had reportedly passed out after eating a quantity of the drug-laced candy, which is sold legally in parts of the United States and Canada. They have since been released.

However, the police and health officials are warning parents about the sedative effect of the gummies laced with THC, which causes significant changes in mood and behaviour.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent described the products as dangerous substances that, when consumed, can have serious health consequences for younger users. “These products, which are manufactured in the USA, have a dosage that is designed for adult consumption, whereas in children they will cause severe harm,” he said.

The health ministry the RCIPS, CBC and other relevant heads of department will be meeting to agree next steps to take action on this issue, the police said. “These products represent a serious risk of harm in our community, especially to children,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks.