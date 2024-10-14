Hospitalised kids had consumed ganja gummies
(CNS) The RCIPS has revealed that the two juveniles who were taken to the hospital last week after consuming a drug had eaten edible cannabis gummies. The police have since conducted a joint operation with Customs and Border Control at two undisclosed commercial premises where they found a “significant batch of THC-infused products”, including gummies that had been recently imported to Cayman.
The juveniles had reportedly passed out after eating a quantity of the drug-laced candy, which is sold legally in parts of the United States and Canada. They have since been released.
However, the police and health officials are warning parents about the sedative effect of the gummies laced with THC, which causes significant changes in mood and behaviour.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent described the products as dangerous substances that, when consumed, can have serious health consequences for younger users. “These products, which are manufactured in the USA, have a dosage that is designed for adult consumption, whereas in children they will cause severe harm,” he said.
The health ministry the RCIPS, CBC and other relevant heads of department will be meeting to agree next steps to take action on this issue, the police said. “These products represent a serious risk of harm in our community, especially to children,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks.
Parents are encouraged to warn their children about the risks of these products and monitor their children’s activities and behaviour.
Anyone who has any suspicions or concerns about drug use is encouraged to contact the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) at 649-6000.
Anyone who comes into contact with these drugs should not consume them.
Call 911 to report any information about these drugs, in particular where they have been sourced from.
Weed gummy’s are a real problem. They have synthetic thc an all kind of other binders. Leglalizing ganja will remove these type of easy to use a conceal products. And think everyone knows about edibles. Step 1 these don’t work, step 2 I’m going to die
Why would we dare have a conversation about decriminalisation ganja. More users more crime more violence more zoomed out people.
If my MP supports changing cayman forever with this crap. They ain’t getting my vote.
This is why it should be behind a regulated counter like alcohol and not sold on the black market for a 10x lucrative mark up to any and everyone.
If it it is sold behind a counter where ID is required for 10x less the price, I as an adult who have bought these and enjoyed them would rather pay my import duty tax on the product than fund the gun boats.
All of you old farts harping about “users beware” sound like my republican grand mother in florida who has never smoked weed in her life and still believes UFOs are a thing. I bet you still enjoy your tobacco and alcohol after work like a true Caymanian hypocrite. Go church Sunday and repent yea?
Why are the “commerical premises” “undisclosed”?
who is being protected and why?
Solution: Legalize weed.
Cayman is Gone!!
There are many life-changing Reddit threads about unregulated gummies sending experienced potheads to the ER. Various synthetic THC compounds are being used to side-step explicit THC prohibitions, such as innocuous sounding delta-8, delta-9, and delta-10, and language like “chewable extracts” offering many multiples of normal potency. There are at least 14 brands being sold in the grey market of USA and Canada that have no regulated quality controls or lab testing. 10mg of THC per gummy is the maximum dose allowed per gummy at dispensaries in Canada. Whereas the extracts can contain 10-20x a casual (ie. fun) THC dose equivalent. A single Smak’d 500mg dose would be 50x the normal fun dose, for an adult >150lbs. Ambulance callouts for gummy bear ingestion are a very real and scary thing. Users beware.
yawn…go easy on the hysteria.
you want to ban alcohol because little johnny raided thier parents liquour cabinet and end up getting his stomach pumped????
K2, Spice, and synthetic cannabinoids shouldn’t be retailed at all – especially not to kids. It’s also an argument for regulated natural THC products that offer fun and relaxation, not ambulance callouts.
How on Earth can TWO commercial enterprises in Cayman, import and retail illegal substances through all the many gatekeepers tasked with making sure that doesn’t happen? Why can’t the interdiction apparatus name these enterprises for example, and cancel their T&BLs at DCI? Are they also selling guns and ammo?
Probably the same place they openly sell bongs, pipes and grinders.
And Cayman so small, wonder who really behind this…
Follow the money… Up to your Ministers, who YOU elected.
Possibly. And with work permits issued by the government to facilitate it all.
And our inept government says they are considering decriminalizing Marijuana use..!!
Idiots paving the way to the destruction of society starting with our children.
Y’all so funny. Ganja been destroying our society for over 40 years now.
Maybe it’s time to try something different?
OBVIOUSLY the current laws and policy ain’t working!
You are right. We should enforce them. Start by testing work permit holders on their next medical.