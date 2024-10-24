Cyber scammers email bogus blackmail threats

(CNS): An email scam currently circulating in Cayman threatening to disclose personal information of the targeted victims unless they pay the scammer money is not a credible threat, police say, as they once again encourage people to be more cyber-aware. People are urged not to click on these types of messages but to report them to the RCIPS.

The Cyber Crime Unit said they had received a number of reports of this scam. The emails include personal details about the targeted individuals and claim the scammers have installed malware on a website that victims visited, enabling an RDP (remote access tool) that gives the scammer complete control over the victim’s device.

These threats are not credible and the RCIPS Cyber Crime Unit is asking people who have received this type of email to report it to rcipsdfh@rcips.ky.

The public is reminded that scammers use differing techniques to pursue or cause fear among their targets. Do not respond to this or any other scam messages, and never click on any link sent by email or text. Always verify by other means any messages received that appear to be out of context.