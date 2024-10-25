Consolidated guide to social resources released

NAU officers see clients at the Bodden Town Library (file photo)

(CNS): The Social Development Ministry has launched what it describes as a comprehensive community resource guide. The guide provides a curated list of community organisations that address a wide range of areas, including employment, training and development, health and wellness resources, and social programmes and services. This guide is designed to help individuals and families connect with the support they need and help practitioners and service providers direct people to appropriate resources.

The Community Resource Guide, which can be downloaded here, provides information and contact details for the range of services and programmes available in the community for job-seeking, access to health services, or social support networks. Officials said it is part of a broader network of social development initiatives and reflects the ministry’s efforts to foster collaboration among community organisations.

Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks said that accessing the right services at the right time can make a world of difference in someone’s life. “The Community Resource Guide is a direct response to the needs of our community, providing a central, accessible hub of information. By ensuring it is regularly updated, we are committed to fostering a connected, resilient, and thriving society,” she said.

The ministry encourages all community members, service providers, and stakeholders to explore the guide and take advantage of the opportunities it offers for connection, support, and development.

Organisations included in the guide are encouraged to provide updated information about their services to ensure accuracy. The guide will be updated regularly to ensure it remains an accurate and reliable resource for all community members.