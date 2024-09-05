Police seek witnesses to undisclosed burglary

(CNS): The police are investigating a commercial burglary in the early hours of Monday morning and are seeking witnesses and information, although they have refused to say exactly where it took place. According to a press release, the break-in happened at an undisclosed business on the West Bay Road in George Town sometime before 8:00am, when staff reported it to the police.

A safe containing cash was stolen, and the burglars ransacked the office space at the mystery business.

The RCIPS also urged business owners to take precautions to ensure that their properties are secure.

Crime prevention tips for businesses are posted on the RCIPS website.

Police said they could not give any more information about this particular burglary “at this stage due to the active investigation” but asked anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.