Police seek witnesses to undisclosed burglary
(CNS): The police are investigating a commercial burglary in the early hours of Monday morning and are seeking witnesses and information, although they have refused to say exactly where it took place. According to a press release, the break-in happened at an undisclosed business on the West Bay Road in George Town sometime before 8:00am, when staff reported it to the police.
A safe containing cash was stolen, and the burglars ransacked the office space at the mystery business.
The RCIPS also urged business owners to take precautions to ensure that their properties are secure.
Crime prevention tips for businesses are posted on the RCIPS website.
Police said they could not give any more information about this particular burglary “at this stage due to the active investigation” but asked anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.
I saw the whole thing!
and people wonder why no-one has any respect or time for the police farce?
For Pete’s sake…give the police a chance to do their tedious work in identifying and apprehending the culprits.
CCTV, interviews, leads follow ups , all take time to ensure that those arrested can be proven guilty.
Are we supposed to be impressed by their willingness to openly add this one to their mountain of unsolved RCIPS who dunnits? The logic path is so dysfunctionally odd.
go there, I don’t know where, bring that, I don’t know what
Police Farce. It’s in the name
The City of George Town, or the District of George Town? West Bay Road is actually called South Church Street in the “big city”.
What’s the point of this nonsensical request?