(CNS): The Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency has launched a Climate and Energy Challenge to raise awareness about climate change in the Cayman Islands. As the UPM’s commitment to prepare the country for climate change and create a more sustainable future appears to be waning, the ministry is hoping to engage the public and inspire residents to take action in their daily lives.

From now until 13 October, people can download a Climate and Energy Challenge calendar with links to videos, activities and instructions, culminating in a quiz where people can opt into a random prize giveaway.

Since Wayne Panton was ousted from the office of premier in a coup last year, the reshuffled government appears to have done nothing to address the pressing problem of climate change. It is even working on amendments to undermine the National Conservation Act and weaken the already very limited powers of the National Conservation Council to do its job.

The long-awaited, ambitious and comprehensive climate change policy document, which was destined to go to Cabinet before the coup, is now gathering dust. The current minister, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, recently said the document, which was written by scientists, had been “edited” by MPs.

The minister told parliament in July that it had been re-submitted to caucus but could not say when the document would be adopted.

Speaking about this campaign to raise awareness about the pressing issue of climate change, Ebanks-Wilks said that a similar version of this challenge had been hosted for civil servants earlier this year. Now it is being rolled out for all residents of the Cayman Islands.

“Climate change has the potential to impact all aspects of life for Cayman Islands residents and we want to ensure our community is empowered with the knowledge of what those impacts may be,” she said. “I hope this Challenge will encourage the public to participate and to consider opportunities for building up their own resiliency to climate impacts while offering a chance to win some great prizes.”