Gunman fires shots outside Strand nightspot

The Strand plaza car park

(CNS): As Grand Cayman’s problem with guns continued this weekend, shots were fired in the parking lot of The Strand Entertainment Complex on the West Bay Road in the early hours of Saturday morning during a fight between at least two men. Police were called to the scene at around 2:50am on 21 September and they were told that one of the men had been armed with a knife and another had brandished a firearm and then fired shots into the air.

No injuries were reported but the officers found a number of spent shell casings. No arrests have been made and police did not say whether or not the suspect gunman or the man armed with the knife who were involved in the fight had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

The matter is currently under investigation by George Town CID. Anyone with information is asked to contact the matter is currently under investigation by George Town CID.