Crooks advances to 50m Finals in Paris Olympics

Jordan Crooks at the start of the 50m Semi-finals (photo credit Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(CNS): Crooks has become the first Cayman Islands swimmer ever to qualify for an Olympics Final. Swimming in the first of two semifinal races in the Men’s 50m Freestyle on Thursday, he was powerful out of the blocks and led the race from start to finish, clocking a time of 21.54 seconds, which was 0.04 seconds faster than Olympic record holder Caeleb Dressel (USA).

Earlier this week, Crooks became the third Cayman Islands swimmer ever to advance to an Olympics Semifinal by qualifying in the 100m Freestyle. This morning, he became the second Caymanian swimmer to advance to the Semifinals in multiple events at the Olympics. And now, in front of a packed Paris La Défense Arena he now becomes the only Caymanian swimmer ever to advance to the Finals in the Olympics.

The Finals will take place tomorrow, Friday 2 August. It is scheduled for 1:30pm Cayman time, and Crooks knows he’ll be walking out on the deck with all of the Cayman Islands behind him.

“I’m grateful for all the support so far through the meet, so thank you to everybody at home who’s been doing an awesome job supporting, and hopefully, I can make everyone proud tomorrow,” he said.

Information and quotes supplied by Cayman Islands Olympic Committee Press Attaché Kevin Morales.