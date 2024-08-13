CINICO moves into property insurance

CINICO office in George Town

(CNS): The government-owned Cayman Islands National Insurance Company, which in March announced that it had extended its offerings to include motor insurance, has now moved into the home insurance business. CINICO is offering parametric insurance to homeowners, either as part of its basic package or as a separate policy.

In a press release, CINICO explained that its parametric Insurance coverage automatically pays out pre-agreed amounts to cover incidental expenses without the need to submit a claim in the event of a hurricane that is Category 3 or above and passes within a specified distance from the Cayman Islands.

This means that after such a storm has passed, homeowners can receive a payment, typically within 14 to 21 days, to help with expenses not normally covered by insurance, such as additional groceries, securing the premises, and cleanup expenses, whether the home is damaged or not.

CINICO CEO Michael Gayle

This new offering from CINICO and the motor insurance are the outcomes of CINICO’s broader expansion plan announced in 2022, which aims to ensure that Cayman Islands homeowners and residents have access to sufficient insurance capacity and coverage in an increasingly vulnerable insurance market.

“We are thrilled to offer home insurance and include Parametric coverage as a standard feature for new policies,” CINICO CEO Michael Gayle. “Outside of the Cayman Islands, parametric insurance cover is sometimes available to home insurance policy owners at an additional cost. However, this benefit will be included for the first time in Cayman as a standard feature of CINICO’s home insurance policies.”

CINICO’s parametric coverage is part of its home insurance package but is also available as a separate stand-alone policy for homeowners with existing home insurance policies, whether insured with CINICO or not, and can be used to offset the impact of policy deductibles.

Gayle is on the Board of the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF SPC), which provides Parametric coverage to many Caribbean and Central American governments and will pay out more than US$80 million to countries affected by Hurricane Beryl, all within 14 days after passing of the hurricane.

“CINICO is raising the bar in the insurance industry, and fulfilling our promise to bring innovation to the insurance industry,” he said. “Providing Cayman Islands homeowners with reliable and timely support, especially in the face of hurricanes, helps achieve that goal. By including parametric insurance coverage as a standard feature, CINICO ensures that homeowners have access to swift, reliable support when they need it most.”

He also noted that CINICO’s venture into homeowners insurance fulfils its mission as the government-owned insurance company to ensure a resilient insurance sector.

“Reinsurance restrictions have imposed limits on the number of policies that we can issue for the balance of this year, particularly in the face of a potentially active hurricane season,” Gayle explained. “We expect our parametric product to be a successful addition to the insurance market and anticipate having to seek additional capacity in 2025 to meet the demand. Innovation is critical to the resilience of the insurance sector in Cayman and we will continue to look for more ways to improve products and benefits.”

Premier and Finance Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who holds responsibility for CINICO, welcomes this new advancement in the Cayman Islands insurance market. “A strong and stable insurance industry is vital for the resilience of our islands,” she said. “The inclusion of parametric coverage as a standard feature in CINICO’s new home insurance policy demonstrates a significant step forward in ensuring our residents are well-protected.”