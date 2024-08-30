CIFEC students face split learning locations

Family Life Centre

(CNS): Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) students, who have no campus to attend as the new school year opens, will be attending classes at two different sites, education officials have said. From 16 September, practical classes will be held at the new John Gray High School from 2:00pm to 4:30pm daily, while theory sessions will take place at the Family Life Centre earlier in the day.

There is no indication as to how long these temporary arrangements will be in place.

The latter will also serve as a central hub for students and teachers, according to a release from the education ministry and the Department of Education Services (DES). Students will be provided with transportation to and from home and between school sites, as well as daily free meals.

CIFEC Director Mark Seerattan said the school had worked diligently to identify suitable alternative sites in close proximity to each other to provide students with access to specialist resources and space for student and staff collaboration.

DES Director Mark Ray said the arrangement was unconventional, but the department was committed to providing staff and students with the best possible resources despite the circumstances.

“The strategic location of the Family Life Centre near John Gray’s state-of-the-art equipment ensures that our students’ educational experience remains top-notch,” he claimed. “During this time, we will also continue to closely monitor the progress of the new facility and provide parents with regular updates.”

The CIFEC campus was supposed to relocate for this new school year to the renovated George Hicks site, but the building is not ready due to unexplained delays in the work.