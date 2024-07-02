Sand available to fill sandbags

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has made sand available to residents of Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac at various locations to assist with preparations for Hurricane Beryl. Sandbags are available from local hardware stores, and sand can be collected at various locations identified by Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the National Roads Authority. Residents are encouraged to secure their homes and businesses, particularly those located in flood-prone areas.

Sand can be collected from the following locations:

East End Civic Centre Frank Sound Fire Station Anton Bodden Drive in Bodden Town Agriculture Grounds in Lower Valley Bobby Thompson Way Roundabout (on the left-hand side) in George Town West Bay Fire Station Watering Place Gardens in Cayman Brac Cotton Tree Bay Government House in Cayman Brac

Members of the Lions Club are on hand to assist with filling bags at the Lions Centre.