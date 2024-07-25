IP examiner post passes to Caymanian

Omara Whittaker

CNS: Having put a succession plan in place, the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office has appointed Omara Whittaker as the new IP examiner, the first Caymanian to hold the position. Whittaker, who has been promoted from the post of IP registry officer, has been understudying the position with the previous IP examiner, Carolee Nunez.

She has also attained a paralegal certification and completed trademark examination training by the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO), and is currently undertaking an online training programme in trademark examination offered by the EU IPO. She started her new duties on 22 July.

CIIPO Director Candace Westby said Whittaker has been an important member of the team. “Omara’s drive, reliability, efficiency and exemplary work ethic have distinguished her within our organisation. This milestone celebrates her and reinforces our commitment to developing local expertise. As we continue to see a rise in IP applications, her addition to the examination team will undoubtedly enhance our capacity to serve our customers with excellence.”

Ministry Chief Officer Dr Dax Basdeo said Whittaker’s new role is the result of a strategic professional development plan. “I am very proud of the work that the CIIPO team did to prepare her for this step in her career, and I congratulate her,” he said, adding that this was how “we hope to future-proof our ministry”.

Whittaker started her career with the Cayman Islands Government in 2006 as a customer service officer in the General Registry’s corporate unit. After moving to the vital records division in 2008 as a customer liaison officer, she joined CIIPO’s patents and trademarks section in 2015 in the same role.

“This achievement signifies the recognition of my work over the years and my potential. It motivates me to continue striving for excellence in all my endeavours. I am appreciative of my director, my colleagues and the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce for their unwavering encouragement and support,” she said.

The CIIPO was initially part of the General Registry but became a separate department in 2021.