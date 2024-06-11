Flooding subsides as system moves on

Photo credit: RCIPS

(CNS) Most of the roads across Grand Cayman that were closed Monday were re-opened Tuesday as the very wet weather system that drenched the Cayman Islands over the last few days moved away. While there was still standing water across many parts of the capital, schools and businesses were all expected to be operating as normal today.

Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds and rough seas along with isolated showers and possible thunder were still expected across the Cayman today as isolated showers lingered around the Cayman area moving towards the north to northwest.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service forecast for today is for partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder. Temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F. Winds will be southeast at 15 to 20 knots. Seas will be moderate to rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over the open seas.

Tonight, there will be partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be southeast at 15 to 20 knots. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over the open seas.

The CINWS said there will be a decreasing chance of showers through Friday morning.