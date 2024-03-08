ORIA short-term parking lot closed for lights upgrade

Source: CIAA

(CNS): The short-term parking lot at Owen Roberts International Airport will close on Sunday for five days as the Cayman Islands Airports Authority installs new energy-efficient LED lighting in the airport car parks. Officials said these new lights will enhance visibility and reduce the airport’s energy consumption and carbon footprint. To facilitate the safe installation of new LED light poles, the car park will shut until Friday, 15 March.

Passengers and guests are encouraged to drop off and pick up at the kerb by the airport terminal or to park in the long-term parking lot. Travellers are encouraged to proceed with caution at the airport terminal and follow personnel directions carefully when navigating the parking areas.



