Data suggests Cayman can sustain $10 minimum wage

MWAC Chairman Lemuel Hurlston at the press briefing on 6 March

(CNS): Pressure from the business community led the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee (MWAC) to recommend an increase to the national basic pay of just CI$2.75 per hour, rising from the current meagre CI$6 to $8.75 per hour, even though their research and data from the Economics and Statistics Office indicated that businesses could manage an increase to $10 without undermining the economy. But MWAC Chairperson Lemuel Hurlston said they recommended the lower rate due to the risk of businesses passing on the costs to customers.

According to the report, which the committee finalised in October but was only made public this week, in their submissions, many larger employers, in particular the major supermarkets, said they could absorb as much as $12 an hour without passing the costs on to shoppers.

Speaking at a press briefing this week about the findings, MWAC members and government officials highlighted various parts of the public consultation that indicated the economy could easily absorb a higher rate without serious consequences. Nevertheless, the committee decided that CI$8.75 was a fair number to recommend.

Defending the decision, Hurlston said he did not think the committee had low-balled the recommended rate. “We don’t consider we have gone low,” he said in response to CNS questions, noting that it was very near the upper limit that some had suggested during the public consultation and the model created by the ESO. “We know that inflation is the elephant in the room.”

Hurlston said he was aware that some people would think it was too low. However, he pointed out that the committee’s findings were advisory, and if the government does not think the recommended minimum wage is generous enough, it can make it higher. He noted that Cayman was playing catch-up with its minimum wage and said the jurisdiction had a history of waiting until things were in dire straits before acting.

The International Labour Organization, which the committee consulted during the review process, recommended a new rate of at least $10.50 per hour. The ILO found that “letting the nominal floor rest at the constant rate of $6 per hour” had led to a significant decline in the purchasing power of the minimum wage, which lost 18% of its value between 2016 and 2022, and by 2023 the higher inflation rate increased that loss to 31%. The minimum wage is now slightly less than 28% of the average wage in the economy.

“Compared to regional and international standards, this is a very low percentage,” the ILO found, noting that there are only seven countries in the world with a ratio as low as in the Cayman Islands, and most countries have a ratio of around 50%. Therefore, Cayman’s minimum would need to be around $10.50 per hour to get close to half the nominal hourly mean wage rate.

Having fallen behind inflation, which is still increasing, the decision to increase the rate to just CI$8.75 means the minimum wage here will have almost no chance of catching up to the cost of living and will still be woefully inadequate.

In the survey of over 2,000 households conducted by the MWAC during the review, the average suggested minimum wage was CI$11.09 per hour, with the majority (44.2%) proposing a minimum wage of CI$10. Only around 350 businesses responded to the survey, and the average suggestion from that section of the community was about $8.50; some small service businesses suggested it should remain at $6, while other businesses suggested as much as $12 per hour.

Around 10,000 people and institutions participated in the overall public consultation and some 5,000 submitted answers to the open online survey. The average proposed minimum wage was between CI$10 and CI$11 per hour, and the majority (56%) indicated that it should be increased by at least $4.

The Chamber of Commerce said its members only supported an increase to $8. However, in one survey, fewer than 200 employers said they would increase prices or reduce their workforce if the minimum wage increased by CI$3 or more per hour.

However, most of the data that the committee collected appears to support a $10 minimum wage. This still only translates to a weekly pay packet of $400 for 40 hours of work, compared to $240 at the current minimum wage, or $350 at the basic wage of $8.75 recommended by the MWAC.

Less than 23% of those currently earning less than $8.75 per hour are Caymanian, so this recommended minimum would have little impact on local families. However, an increase to $10 could see more unemployed or under-employed Caymanians take up basic wage jobs.

Many of the employers paying very low wages are small business owners who are exploiting foreign workers from very low-income countries. This importation of poverty for low-paid unskilled work is fuelling many of the socio-economic problems across the country, such as a growing inequality gap and a rise in poverty on the islands. It is also increasing the pressure on local infrastructure, including hospitals, roads, supermarkets and affordable accommodation.