Local demand for drugs fuelling gun smuggling

The panel at the meeting (L-R) Governor Jane Owen, Commissioner Kurt Walton, Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks and Insp Leslie Laing-Hall (Area Commander for West Bay)

Cabinet members at the meeting (L-R) Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Minister Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, Minister Kenneth Bryan and Deputy Premier André Ebanks

(CNS): There are at least 90 illegal guns currently on the streets of the Cayman Islands that police know about, it was revealed at a meeting about the escalating violence held in West Bay Wednesday night, and senior RCIPS officers and politicians drew a link between the demand for drugs and the smuggling of firearms.

Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton said that every 200lbs of ganja brought into Cayman comes with a gun, while Deputy Premier André Ebanks (WBS) noted that the demand for cocaine is also fuelling the crime, which means that some of the highest earners here play a part in enabling gun smuggling.

Around 150 people came out to the meeting, hosted by the RCIPS, local MPs and the governor, to discuss the shooting at the Ed Bush Stadium last Sunday, when seven people were injured, three of them seriously.

While the recent incident has fueled fear about the escalating gun violence across the district, throughout the meeting people raised concerns about social issues that have been ignored for years, such as the importation of poverty through the supply of work permits for very low-paid workers and the inadequacies of social safety nets.

Commissioner Walton reassured the community that he would do everything in his power to address the escalating gun violence and noted what he has long called the “insatiable appetite” of young men in Cayman for guns. He also spoke about people who enable and protect those involved in serious crime.

He said the gun used on Sunday was smuggled here from somewhere else and someone enabled that movement. Young women who are hiding and transporting guns for their boyfriends are just as much part of this problem, he added.

Walton described those financing the drug and gun smuggling as “the merchants of evil” and told the people of West Bay, “I am going after them.” He described the networks that conspired to put the gun in the hand of the man who repeatedly fired on a group of people standing around the field during the Sunday night football game, putting dozens of lives at risk.

“The enablers are equally as culpable as the person who pulled the trigger on Sunday night,” the CoP said as he urged people, including drug users, to think about the part they are playing in fuelling gun crime.

As he wrapped up the meeting, the deputy premier offered the police whatever supplementary funding they needed to finance the crime fight. He said that for generations the social safety net was not strong enough to catch the criminals and now they are a threat to national security, but the government could not allow the next generation of children to be let down.

But while ganja is usually the focus of discussions about drug smuggling, guns and gang violence, Ebanks pointed to the demand for hard drugs as part of the problem, as this also fuels the smuggling of firearms and escalating violent crime. He highlighted the significance, largely unspoken, of people who buy and party with the more expensive Class A drugs and noted that there is less public pressure on these individuals.

“If the police reports are correct about the amount of artillery that is coming in, if the police reports are correct about the frequency with which it is coming in, that means this is not something that’s growing in the backyard that you sell in a paper bag,” he said of the drugs financing the weapons.

“We are talking about enormous amounts of expensive drugs, which the majority of our people cannot afford. So for those of you who are more economically advantaged and can afford to buy these drugs, you too need to think about what your actions are.”

He called for more pressure on the business community to do random testing of people who party on what he implied was cocaine, the use of which increases demand and in turn fuels the purchase of guns and threatens national security. Speaking directly to users, Ebanks said that as the government tries to get the criminals to put down guns, “you should put down the powder”.

Asking for more pressure to be put on those fuelling the local demand for narcotics, he said that such purchases are a direct threat to this country’s safety, which will impact the financial services in which many of them are employed.