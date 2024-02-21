CoP rolls out new three-year plan for RCIPS

RCIPS road checkpoint

(CNS): The RCIPS has published a new strategic plan that will guide its goals over the next three years, which Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton said would use “innovative approaches aimed at transformative change”. As Walton makes his mark as the leader of a police service in which he has served for more than three decades, he outlined six strategic priorities, starting with the goal to prevent and tackle crime.

The other priorities include delivering justice for victims of crime, protecting vulnerable and at-risk people, making the roads safer, improving public confidence in the RCIPS, and modernising the service.

In his executive summary introducing the strategic plan, which spans from the present date to the end of 2026, Walton states that law enforcement is not an easy task.

“The police are faced with a myriad of issues in our communities, and just like the need for technology to support the enforcement of the law, there is a need to cater to and preserve the well-being and safety of our staff,” he said. “Understanding the sources and impact of stressors on the psychological and physical health of people is paramount in addressing matters of well-being and mental health,” he said, adding that the RCIPS task is demanding.

Walton said the RCIPS would continue to invest resources in issues that cause harm to the most vulnerable in our communities, including sexual offences, domestic violence and child abuse. “We will also develop strategies and methods to attract young and intelligent minds, encouraging youth and growth possibilities within our ranks and the organisation as a whole,” the commissioner added.

This Strategic Plan 2024-2026 outlines how the RCIPS plans to work with partners to deliver. Walton said the next three years present a moment of choice and an “opportunity to learn from our experiences, to do things differently, and to aspire to greater shared goals”.

The RCIPS has a CI$60 million budget for 2024. The service currently employs 384 officers and 104 civilians. On average, the police deal with well over 3,000 call-outs per month, more than 360 crimes and over 330 road crashes.