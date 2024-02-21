Palliative care expert appointed as chief nurse

Felicia McLean

(CNS): The health ministry has appointed Felicia McLean as chief nursing officer, responsible for providing guidance on professional nursing matters to the minister, the chief officer, the chief medical officer and other government entities. Officials said the job involves strategic oversight of the standards of nursing education, regulation and practice across the three islands. McLean is a veteran of palliative nursing care, having worked at the hospice for almost two decades.

McLean joins the ministry from the HSA with 26 years of experience in nursing, having qualified as a licensed practical nurse at the Cayman Islands Hospital in 1997. She continued her career at the Cayman Islands Hospital until commencing her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at Barry University, where she graduated in 2003.

McLean served for 18 years at Cayman Hospice Care, now known as Jasmine, where she started as a trainee palliative nurse. She went on to pursue advanced training to become a certified hospice and palliative care nurse and a certified lymphedema therapist. She took up the post of clinical manager of the hospice in 2013. Then, in 2017, due to her experience, qualifications and dedication, she became the director of operations and nursing for the organisation.

In 2018, McLean successfully led Jasmine through its rebranding in an effort to remove the stigma attached to hospice care within the Cayman community, as well as to educate the public about the full array of services it offered and to encourage early referrals for patients who were dealing with terminal illnesses.

Under her leadership, Jasmine Villa, a 6,000sqft purpose-built, integrated in-patient unit and administration facility, was successfully opened in 2019, which the release said was made possible by tremendous community effort.

In 2015, McLean was awarded the National Heroes Day Emerging Pioneer Award in Health Services, and in 2019, she was the recipient of the Certificate and Badge of Honour by (now) King Charles III for her work with palliative care in the Cayman Islands

McLean has served on numerous national committees and boards related to healthcare, including vice president of the Cayman Islands Nursing Association (2004-2007), chairperson of the Nursing and Midwifery Council (2020-2023), and member of the Health Practice Commission (2020-2023).

She also played a critical role on the committee tasked to create the law allowing for living wills, ultimately leading to the implementation of the Health Care Decision Act in 2019, which formally recognises advance care directives as a legal document, empowering patients to express medical preferences in the event of becoming incapacitated.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Ministry of Health & Wellness as the incoming CNO for the Cayman Islands,” she said. “I believe in cultivating qualified and compassionate nurses, as their roles are absolutely pivotal when it comes to the delivery of exemplary patient care. I look forward to leading initiatives that will improve the professional development for our nurses and ensure the highest standards of care here at home, not only via individual achievement but also through collective advancement.”

Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie said the ministry was pleased to welcome McLean to the team and said the role of the CNO was important. “We are thrilled to appoint a highly qualified, exemplary Caymanian as the first holder of this brand new post under the ministry,” she said. “We look forward to Mrs McLean’s contributions to the team, as well as providing her with an ongoing platform to continue to contribute to the nation’s health and wellness.”