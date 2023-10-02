NRA: Drivers putting lives of road crews at risk
(CNS): The National Roads Authority is calling on the motoring public to be more careful when driving through construction zones on the roads. Officials have said that some motorists are putting the lives of crews, who are spending long hours doing repair and expansion work on the road, at risk.
“Our workers have had a few close calls while out on the roads,” said NRA Director Edward Howard. “There have been instances where motorists have knocked down cones or sped through work zones, almost hitting our crew. Our workers are putting their lives at risk to make Cayman’s roads safer for all. Let’s keep them safe, too.”
Reckless driving and speeding are prohibited in and around road work zones. Those caught doing so may be fined up to $200. By paying attention to road work signs and orange traffic cones, drivers can help ensure the safety of workers as well as other motorists.
Road construction and expansion is taking place island-wide with projects like the East-West Arterial, Linford Pierson Highway expansion and the Airport Connector Roads. Howard offered some words of advice to help motorists navigate through work zones.
He said drivers should slow down immediately when they see a ‘Road Works Ahead’ sign. “Half of the danger to our workers can be omitted with reduced speed. Pay attention to traffic control signs or personnel and always keep a safe distance between you, the workers and their equipment,” Howard added.
Category: Local News
For that matter, it could be argued that NRA have been putting drivers’ lives in danger for decades with poorly designed roads, roundabouts and curbs….
…curb designs which unnecessarily impede traffic space, for what? Aesthetics? Case in point, entering Butterfield roundabout from North Sound Road. The pregnant curb on the right is for what purpose?
…roundabouts and some curves with the wrong camber;
..elevated lanes without guardrails. Installed a guardrail approaching Cost u Less going north, AFTER at least 1 fatality there. But not on the elevated (relative to the southbound lane) portions of the ETH approaching the Strand and again (especially) approaching the Governor’s Harbour / Indigo roundabout. Waiting for a horrible accident when some car goes flying off into the southbound lane;
…approaching the same roundabout coming southwards is a weird camber-shift at the last moment;
…farther north at the Yacht Club roundabout as you approach that from the West Bay Road, the left lane of the road leads directly to the right lane of the roundabout.. Why?
…horribly deceptive junction on Willie Farrington Drive coming from the ETH. Very dangerous at night as it’s also poorly lit….
….WB Four Way crossing is waiting for a series accident likely involving people unfamiliar with that area. Some caution stripes or mild caution strips on the road surface can help;
…replace every STOP sign with the LED versions that I’ve seen in only 2 locations..
..Needless to mention the much maligned Grand Harbour dodge-em roundabout!
Just my 10 cents from my limited observations.
Oh,and I’ve shared these very points with NRA brass and other Govt reps in the past. Hmmmm?
Its too crazy on the roads for-sure. Roadworks happen but pleeeeease put up warnings hundreds of meters before any roadworks not 20 feet?
Please light up the areas if early morning or dusk. Please stop putting crossings at road junctions, what the hell is that. If you look at the highway code they have to be placed so many meters from a junction. Two right in town. Total lunacy
It would help if the resident idiots in NRA knew how to actually manage and implement roadworks to a standard that isn’t just “HERES A FUCKKIGN CONE IN YOUR WAY RIGHT NOW SWERVE ACROSS 3 LLANES”
GG thanks bby
Makes a change from the NRA endangering cyclists and motorists.
I fully understand the woeful standards of driving here, but please, please, please train your staff on how to place traffic cones!
I cannot count the number of times I’ve seen a lane closed in a 40 zone with literally about 3 cones placed less than 50 metres from the closure. It’s actively dangerous! Are these people aware of the distance a vehicle travels in one or two seconds at the speed limit? This isn’t taking into account the idiots driving 20%+ over the limit.
I know it’s not the UK, but if you see a lane closure there, there’s a minimum of a couple hundred metres of warnings.
The crews need more training on how to set up traffic cones and triangles for high visibility and good distance before the work area. Some workers are down in ditches around corners with very few visible cones or signs.
The traffic dept knows where the problem areas are and it’s sad to see that simple yet meaningful actions aren’t being taken.
The number of accidents in Bodden Town on Friday alone was disturbing, and they were all in the known problem areas.
Without enforcement the standard of driving will continue to deteriorate and I’m hopeful that it doesn’t need a pedestrian/road worker to be fatally injured for there to be action.
Write tickets for EVERYTHING! (not indicating, undertaking, distracted driving, driving in the wrong lane, causing other drivers to brake when entering the flow of traffic, road obstruction, speeding, tailgating)
How about finishing one job before embarking on 3 more? That would make things safer, wouldn’t it now?
what’s happening on the east west connector widening? Have they just given up?
4.13, those people are inspired by Kenny’s many projects.