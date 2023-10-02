NRA: Drivers putting lives of road crews at risk

(CNS): The National Roads Authority is calling on the motoring public to be more careful when driving through construction zones on the roads. Officials have said that some motorists are putting the lives of crews, who are spending long hours doing repair and expansion work on the road, at risk.

“Our workers have had a few close calls while out on the roads,” said NRA Director Edward Howard. “There have been instances where motorists have knocked down cones or sped through work zones, almost hitting our crew. Our workers are putting their lives at risk to make Cayman’s roads safer for all. Let’s keep them safe, too.”

Reckless driving and speeding are prohibited in and around road work zones. Those caught doing so may be fined up to $200. By paying attention to road work signs and orange traffic cones, drivers can help ensure the safety of workers as well as other motorists.

Road construction and expansion is taking place island-wide with projects like the East-West Arterial, Linford Pierson Highway expansion and the Airport Connector Roads. Howard offered some words of advice to help motorists navigate through work zones.

He said drivers should slow down immediately when they see a ‘Road Works Ahead’ sign. “Half of the danger to our workers can be omitted with reduced speed. Pay attention to traffic control signs or personnel and always keep a safe distance between you, the workers and their equipment,” Howard added.