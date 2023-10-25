Culprit flees empty-handed after foiled stick-up

(CNS): Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a gas station on Tuesday night, in which a gunman fled empty-handed after he was unable to access the cash register. The masked man carrying a silver firearm, wearing a mask and dark clothes, entered the gas station shop on Eastern Avenue at about 9:50pm and jumped over the counter. However, he could not get to the money.

No shots were fired, no one was hurt and nothing appears to have been stolen during the attempted stick-up. The man made off on foot, heading east on Eastern Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.