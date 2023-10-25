Culprit flees empty-handed after foiled stick-up

| 25/10/2023 | 11 Comments

(CNS): Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a gas station on Tuesday night, in which a gunman fled empty-handed after he was unable to access the cash register. The masked man carrying a silver firearm, wearing a mask and dark clothes, entered the gas station shop on Eastern Avenue at about 9:50pm and jumped over the counter. However, he could not get to the money.

No shots were fired, no one was hurt and nothing appears to have been stolen during the attempted stick-up. The man made off on foot, heading east on Eastern Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.

Comments (11)

  1. Anonymous says:
    26/10/2023 at 5:11 pm

    Did he have a cast on his arm?

  2. Anonymous says:
    26/10/2023 at 3:27 pm

    Surely the face imprint he left on that door is the same as finger print evidence!

  3. Anonymous says:
    26/10/2023 at 11:32 am

    ‘No one was hurt’ diminishes the psychological damage done to the poor staff who had to go through this. They were hurt. This is not a victimless crime.

    • Anonymous says:
      26/10/2023 at 5:50 pm

      Not to mention damage to the door.

      • Anonymous says:
        26/10/2023 at 7:15 pm

        That door did more to prevent crime that the entire efforts of the RCIPS for the past decade.. perhaps it’s because 87% of employees are expats who only care about where they came from

  4. Anonymous says:
    26/10/2023 at 9:38 am

    Thanks Mac.
    If any of these darlings do get caught, they’ll be made very comfortable I’m sure in the new planned $100Million dollar Northward resort we’re planning for them….that alone is going to deter crime right..?

    • Anonymous says:
      26/10/2023 at 12:16 pm

      Show some guts PACT, show you care, CANCEL this shamelessly irresponsible waste of public funds on a resort for prisoners.

      • Anonymous says:
        26/10/2023 at 2:18 pm

        Just imagine what a$100,000,000 could do for..
        Trade school.
        Halfway house and assistance for impoverished Caymanians.
        Bonaventure and other children’s homes
        District clinics
        Improved teachers and so on goes the list.
        ……..BUT you’re planning to spend 100million dollars to make criminals more welcome and comfortable..????

  5. Anonymous says:
    26/10/2023 at 7:46 am

    “no one was hurt”… that’s not true. He kissed the door on the way out 🤣

  6. Anonymous says:
    25/10/2023 at 4:52 pm

    In the history of attempted robberies, this will go down as a monumentally bad effort.

    Risks 10+ years in prison
    Gains nothing
    Hits his head on the way out, with CCTV widely shared, so everyone can see him for the idiot he is.

    I shall name him, Doorknocker.

