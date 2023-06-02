Robbers make off with cash in armed stick-up

(CNS): Police are investigating yet another early morning robbery, this one at a restaurant off Laurence Boulevard off Seven Mile Beach at around 1:20 Thursday morning. Two armed men made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash, police said, though they have not said which one of the late-night food huts in the busy tourist area was targeted.

The two robbers, armed with guns, demanded cash from the register at the location and were said to have made off in a vehicle towards the West Bay Road.

Armed officers conducted searches, and a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was recovered as evidence. Further checks were made, but the perpetrators were not located.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted to caymancrimestoppers.com. A reward of up to $50000 is available for tips which lead to a charge for gun-related crimes.