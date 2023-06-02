Cabinet approves rollout of National ID Act
(CNS): Following the passage of the Identification Register Bill, 2022 in parliament in December, Cabinet has now approved the commencement order for the law and paved the way for the drafting instructions for the development of regulations for both it and the co-legislation, the Cayman Islands Identification Card Act, 2022. The National ID is still relatively controversial, though the mandatory element of the law was dropped following the public backlash.
The news that the Cayman Islands Government will be moving ahead now to compile the register, which it believes will take several months, was revealed in the summary of the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, 23 May.
During the debate about the law before Christmas, Minister André Ebanks said it would take several months to create the register, giving the CIG time to raise awareness about the act and the purpose of the identity system. But since the law passed, there has been little promotion of the scheme, and no invitation has been issued yet to allow people to sign up.
When it is rolled out, the national identity card will be accessible to everyone as it will be free in the first instance. Among its benefits, it will offer all Caymanians a way of proving who they are without the need for a case full of documents outlining their family history and other personal details. Officials have also said it will make doing business with the government easier, offer access to a verified electronic signature and put Cayman on the road to a more fully digitalised economy.
During the same Cabinet meeting, the ministers also shuffled budget allocations around, increasing the equity appropriation for Miscellaneous Road Surface Upgrades by $2,500,000, which was taken from funds set aside for the telecoms submarine cable. While the CIG still seems keen on investing in this project, it appears that things are moving more slowly than planned.
According to the government’s procurement website, the planning ministry is still looking for a project management and advisory consultant to oversee the proposed plan, with the bidding process due to close at the end of this month.
The summary note also revealed that the final report from the 2022 Minimum Wage Advisory Committee has been extended to September. The members held their first meeting in January and were scheduled to finish by the end of this month.
It is almost seven years since a national minimum wage of CI$6 per hour was introduced in the Cayman Islands, when inflation was running at -2.8%. However, that basic rate has not been increased since then, despite the runaway inflation over recent years.
Don’t say no. Say hell no.
Drops the ball again.
What is needed is a mandatory social security number. The social security number can have all your identifying criteria, Ie. Caymanian, dependents, work status, eligible for social services.
More important things are: Employment status, Employment history, Immigration Status, criminal history etc etc. This way we can start weeding out the bad actors and illegals.
Sure it will work as well and be as useful as the very expensive electronic licence plate system they introduced.
This is pointless unless it is mandatory. All the ‘good’ people will get one. All the criminals and people who want to hide their identity, or have multiple names and identities will opt out.
Bad person is stopped by police. Can I see ID? Don’t have one. Name? John Smith. Pointless.
Yeah no. Im not a criminal and refuse to get this. It’s intrusive and I don’t trust the clowns in government with data protection. Also, its first step is National ID, Second digital ID is followed by CBDC. China has a social credit system that uses ID’s like this. It’s totalitarian and intrusive.
Mark of the beast.
When they want to roll out tax these folks are firstborn this list.
Government keeps growing when they should be shrinking.
sounds like you would be more happy in a place like Florida or something.
This is all about so called ‘generational’ Caymanians being classed above ‘paper’ Caymanians.
A British Overseas Citizen, Cayman Islands Passport should be all that’s necessary to prove nationality, and those who are attempting to bring in some form of discriminatory apartheid against new citizens should be held accountable by the U.K. and ECHR, or UN.
Citizenship is citizenship, it isn’t dependent on how many years your family has lived in a country.
No- it’s not. As a non-generational Caymanian who was involved with the project I can say that with certainty. It’s primarily to allow access to a whole raft of e-Government services.
Not a chance, I have a Cayman Islands passport, a Cayman Islands driver’s license and a Cayman Islands voter card.
This is just another waste of taxpayer money
Surely hundreds of civil servants can be made redundant with this proposed automation? PACT should explain why we would still need anywhere near the current payroll, when full departments struggle with basic ID verification and still can’t deliver P&L financials. Let’s make a deal: we’ll consider CarePay 2.0 if they agree to lay off the staffing and leadership that doesn’t do their job, especially those distracted with DCI side-projects registered in their names.
That siloed CIG departments won’t talk to each other, is a different grade of internal dysfunction not solved by licensing serial data breachers with more detailed consumer/resident data.
The case of private identity documents wont be necessary because that supporting data will already be interlinked on CIG screens, including your race profile, stated religion, class of belongership to instruct corresponding service level. A popular idea for only one type of Caymanian with preferred surnames.
Total waste, let’s see how long before we told all of the information is on the dark web
New I.D. cards to demonstrate you are Caymanian, or more generally, your immigration status?
Yet, when I recently went to Immigration to get my status stamp placed in my new replacement Cayman passport, I was told by them that I needed to prove my status.
Which they did acknowledge that they did have proof in their system, but wanted me to demonstrate that I had proof. So, when faced with both my expired Cayman passport and my new replacement Cayman passport , I was denied my status stamp until I came back with my grant certificates.
So the department wouldn’t accept my presentation of [Both] my passports , but now we will have a plastic card that will?
You should go back and politely demand that they stamp your new passport, because you presented your old passport, which already has your Caymanian status stamped on it.
Aside from the National ID, the other two forms of tangible proof that you are Caymanian is the stamp in the back of your passport or the letter from the Chief Immigration Officer (or, if title has now changed, that titleholder).
It impossible (within lawful means) to get your Caymanian status stamp in the back of your passport without providing proof that you are a Caymanian through providing the letter from the Chief Immigration Officer.
Tried what you propose but was firmly told that it was not possible to transfer stamp on to new passport. Deputy Governor your world class civil service needs to explain this to the general public.
They might have told you that, but that’s incorrect what they told you.
Given that CBC (along with other public officials) have recently had great difficulty distinguishing the difference between lawful medication (medical cannabis vapes) and illegal drugs, it’s not surprising that simple tasks are almost impossible for them these days.
CIG is in a real mess. Much of it is self-induced. Whether by design or incompetence, but hopefully the latter (better of two evils).
I cannot see nor have I read what purpose this can serve that is not already addressed by a passport and/or driver’s license. What needs to happen is for government departments to share with each other what they already have (which is plenty). Example – immigration wants a copy of T&B licenses with work permit applications – which they already have. My concern is that this is just another costly government department ?
It helps the government waste more money.
Just like the new online system that fails regularly unlike the old one, and is confusing for contractors, unlike the old one, someone connected is going to make a fortune on it.
Always follow the money.
All the different Government entities have some form of ID for most people living in Cayman – birth cert, immigration, DVES, passport office etc but its not all perfectly accessible. This ID (if it were mandatory) would create one database of details for everyone in Cayman – pre-cursor to payroll tax. Its totally unnecessary for any other purpose.
we all need driving liscenses to drive a car…or passports to travel…so not sure where all the big brother nonsense is coming from.
if this makes life easier with cig services then it should be for everyone.
the innocent have nothing to fear.
So if I get pulled over by police they’ll scan by ID and see my whole family history and other personal details? Come up with a better joke.
Cayman Islands Authorities – You issued me a birth certificate almost sixty-six years ago. Approximately 9 months prior, my identity was formed! In 1974 I qualified for a driver’s license, which you issued. Some years later, you issued me a voter’s card! Those are ALL the ID’s I need, want or will accept!!
Stick a fork in me and call me DONE!!
LOL good one:)
The minimum wage needs to be increased. It’s so wrong that it hasn’t been increased in all these years. Bermuda just approved a minimum wage of $16.40 per hours. Their $ is pegged 1 to 1 against USD. Their cost of living is similar to ours. Our KYD 6 per hour is wrong. No I am not on minimum wage. I am Caymanian & pay my helper KYD 15 per hour (& I pay her medical 100%). She is my employee. Not my indentured servant.
Yeah, that’s a no from me. Im not having anything to do with the national ID. If you want proof I’m Caymanian you can look at my passport.
Show me how that provides proof.
Mine does not so your help is appreciated.
Signed 8th gen Caymanian.
The CI Status stamp you can add to it.
I am sure nothing is going to be rolled out before the elections.
next step CBDC, welcome to Agenda 2030
Spot on. Give this poster a cigar.
Big Brother can kiss my ass.