First storm of the season heading south to Cuba

(CNS): The first storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is already setting the stage for what is expected to be a very uncertain year. Tropical Storm Arlene emerged around lunchtime Friday, some 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida. With sustained winds of 40mph, the National Hurricane Center said Arlene was moving south towards Cuba at just 5mph.

Arlene is expected to pick up speed this evening, then weaken tonight, and degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday before reaching the Cuban coast. Currently, tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 70 miles northeast of the centre.

The system poses no threat to the Cayman Islands, where the recent heavy rains began clearing away Friday, though the National Weather Service calls for partly cloudy skies this evening with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to around 77°F tonight, while winds will be southwesterly at 5 to 10 knots and seas will be slight, with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet. The outlook is for light south-to-southwesterly winds continuing through the weekend.