600+tons of garbage cleared in bulk clean-up

DEH bulk waste collection

(CNS): In less than one month and just six months after the last bulk-waste clean-up, the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) collected over 600 tons of garbage in the re-scheduled annual clean-up. That’s almost double the 330 tonnes collected during the Christmas season operation and another illustration of Cayman’s excessive garbage generation.

“This is a significant figure, considering that the previous bulk waste collection exercise took place only six months ago,” said DEH Director Richard Simms. “We sincerely appreciate the efforts made by residents to comply with the guidelines provided and the dates scheduled for their respective communities. This has also facilitated a greater preparedness by reducing the amount of debris that could be generated by any form of severe weather.”

Traditionally, the annual island-wide bulk collection has taken place just before Christmas, but a decision was made this year to move the timing to just before hurricane season.

Now that this additional collection is over, residents are asked to make their own arrangements to transport any remaining bulk waste that wasn’t collected to the landfills. The George Town Landfill operates from 7am to 5pm on weekdays, until 1pm on Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. But the landfill drop-off facility at the gate remains accessible to the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.

Illegal dumping and littering should be reported to the DEH or the RCIPS. Unlawful tipping can result in a penalty of six months imprisonment and a minimum fine of $500.