HSA drops mask mandate and ban on COVID patients’ visitors

Cayman Islands Hospital entrance

(CNS): It is no longer mandatory to wear masks in Health Services Authority facilities except for specific areas where patients are particularly vulnerable. The HSA has also finally lifted the ban on visitors of COVID-positive patients. However, anyone with COVID-19 or flu symptoms or those around patients at risk of COVID-19 infection must still wear a mask. They remain mandatory in the areas of dialysis, oncology, ICU/CCU, NICU and operating theatres, but the HSA said that generally, they are no longer necessary.

For more than three years, people admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 have not been allowed visitors in their rooms and have only been able to see their loved ones through video screens. However, under the new rules, patients who test positive for COVID can now have two visitors at a time.

Those individuals must wear masks provided by the hospital, adhere to strict hand hygiene and are not allowed to visit any other part of the hospital after leaving the COVID patient’s room. Changes to the policy are effective immediately, but patients may still choose to use the video screen.

Because of the strict rules throughout the pandemic, many families could not be with COVID-positive loved ones when they died. Those who spoke to CNS over the last few years described their extreme distress when they had to beg hospital staff to spend just a fleeting moment with their relatives at the end of their lives.

The HSA said the ban was lifted based on recommendations from the COVID-19 Taskforce as a result of updated science supported by local COVID trends and regional and international epidemiology.

To date, around 42 people have died in the Cayman Islands as a result of the virus, the last one in May, from around 35,000 documented cases. With mandatory reporting of test results no longer required, the hospital is now the only place where virus numbers are being counted. So far this year, fewer than 20 of all hospital admissions, including people being treated for unrelated causes, have tested positive for the virus each month.

More than 90% of the population has now been vaccinated, and thousands have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. As a result, immunity levels in the community remain high, and the low number of patients admitted to hospital as a result of COVID-19 indicates that its impact is no longer disruptive here.

The World Health Organization has declared that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is no longer a health emergency, though the pandemic is far from over. The WHO remains concerned that the virus, which has killed at least 20 million people worldwide, could still mutate into a deadly variant or one that causes a new surge. The threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential is constant, scientists have warned.

Long COVID, where people who recovered from the disease experience lingering and sometimes severe symptoms, is also causing concern for medical professionals. Scientific research from earlier this year indicates that at least 65 million people had developed long COVID by January of this year.

But three years after this was first documented, there is still no test that can diagnose someone with long COVID, and there are few treatments, given that people can present with some 200 different kinds of complaints.