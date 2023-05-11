‘Charles’ the blue iguana released into the wild

Prince Charles (now King Charles) meets ‘Blue Peter’ at the Botanic Park in March 2019 (Photo by Tim Rooke)

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands (NTCI) and Blue Iguana Conservation (BIC) have released a blue iguana named Charles into the Colliers Wilderness Reserve in East End. The endangered blue was set free just before the third annual International Blue Iguana Day when over 50 countries celebrate Grand Cayman’s endemic iguana.

Despite the efforts of Fred Burton, whose heroic efforts brought Cayman’s iconic reptile back from the brink of extinction, it remains in danger due to unchecked loss of habitat, as well as threats from invasive species and traffic.

Every blue iguana released into the wild is critical to the conservation project, and Charles, who was named in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III last weekend, represents another step in the species’ fight for survival.

Charles, then the Prince of Wales, was famously photographed at the facility during a royal visit in 2019 with ‘Blue Peter’, which helped to draw international attention to the iguanas and the efforts to save the species.

“The Blue Iguana Conservation team have wonderful memories of then Prince Charles visit to the Blue Iguana Conservation Facility in 2019,” said BIC Operations Manager Luke Harding. He said that releasing a blue iguana into the wild at this time was a special moment for the programme. “We felt it was a unique way to join in the celebration of the coronation. We are grateful for all of the support we have received both locally and internationally.”