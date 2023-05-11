PACT commits to free health cover for kids and elders

Minister Sabrina Turner responds to Chris Saunders’ motion

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has committed to introducing free healthcare provision for both children and the elderly as soon as it can afford to do so, though it has not given a timeline for when this will happen. In parliament last month, during a debate on a private member’s motion, the government said that in the meantime, it would do a better job helping those in need access the support that is already available for the under- or uninsured.

Former finance minister Chris Saunders MP (BTW), who brought the motion, argued that the current mandatory private sector insurance system has failed and the Health Services Authority should go back to being a public hospital because its costs are increasing year on year and it is spending too much on chasing debt.

Saunders called for an update on the Cayman Islands’ entire medical plan, as he outlined the problems that have developed under the current regime that have increased the costs to the government as it tries to ensure that all Caymanians have access to affordable healthcare. He said the private health insurers had been allowed to cherry-pick who they cover and profiteer instead of spreading risk, and as a result government picks up the tab.

“We have created a system in this country… where we have allowed private sector insurance companies to come inside here, cherry-pick, make a ton load of money and leave the Caymanian people to turn off the light on the people who truly need help,” Saunders said. “The purpose of insurance is to spread risk, but the risk is not being spread. It is being borne solely by the Caymanian people, and we cannot continue to kick this can down the road.”

The government accepted Saunders’ motion, but Premier Wayne Panton explained that they could not commit to a hard and fast timeline, as stated in the motion, to begin rolling out the provision starting this year. He asked Saunders to amend the motion removing the dates.

The premier said the CIG wanted to meet the spirit of the proposal, but doing so in this budget cycle would likely make the government fall foul of the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility. He noted that, in response to the government’s Strategic Policy Statement, Saunders had himself raised concerns about the current levels of public spending.

Panton said that while there is support available, there are some gaps, and the government needed to look at how much it would cost to fill them.

“There is no doubt that every one of us would want to be able to do this,” Panton said. “Our problem is that there are so many challenges, so many things out there that we want to be able to do for our people. We can’t do them all.” Noting the expected revenue in the budget, the premier said the government would work towards the proposal.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner said she supported the “essence of the motion” and that healthcare provision for the elderly and children was a priority for the government. But the minister said there were already things in place that offered access to both groups.

Turner told the parliament that the health ministry is currently working on a survey that will be looking at the barriers to healthcare and what data is needed to make policy judgements about access to healthcare.

The government already provides a wide range of primary free healthcare services to Caymanians who are not insured or underinsured, and the mandatory system means that children of parents working in the private sector should already be covered. The minister said the CIG should not be required to cover the children from affluent families for free when it’s not needed.

Turner listed a number of programmes that ensure that all Caymanian seniors who are not insured or underinsured have access to healthcare. “The government budget includes 26 line items that speak to the provision for children, seniors and other vulnerable groups totalling $104 million, which does not include… the indigent care budget that ranges from $25 to $40 million annually. Those numbers are huge,” she said, adding that was why her ministry is now focusing on preventative care.

The health minister said that implementing the proposal, even if it is only for Caymanians, would increase operating costs by an estimated $12 million over the next three years. The government currently spends around $130M to $150M annually on healthcare and ensures that primary healthcare is available to residents, Turner said.