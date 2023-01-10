Transport system will need to be 24-hour

Mini-van used in the current public transport system

(CNS): Consultants engaged by the Cayman Islands Government to assess the county’s public transport needs are expected to complete their work by the end of this month or the first week of next, according to Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan. He also said that the CIG would need to roll out a reliable 24-hour service to ensure that workers are able to get to and from their jobs no matter what time they start and finish.

Deloitte was awarded a CI$200,000 contract to develop a public transport strategy with recommendations for a national government-run public bus system. Their report is expected to set the PACT Government on the road to a more effective bus service to help reduce traffic.

Calling into Radio Cayman’s morning talk show, For the Record, on Monday, where Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks was a guest, Bryan said that until the government had developed a new transport system, it could not begin to consider policies like import bans or restrictions on car ownership by work permit holders.

“The goal is to put in a system that is energy efficient as well as cost-effective that can help alleviate the problem of traffic,” he said, adding that government could not put any restrictions on what cars can be imported and who can import and own them until a more reliable public transport system is rolled out.

Ebanks, who is ultimately responsible for the current road construction projects, described himself as still being an independent member, despite being part of the PACT front bench. He said he supported the idea of banning some work permit holders from driving cars as well as stopping the flow of certain types of used vehicles. He said a committee had been put together to examine these issues, but he too said that could not go ahead until the public transport aspect was addressed.

Ebanks accused some drivers in the current bus service of not completing routes, leaving his constituents and those in the neighbouring district of East End stranded. While the bus system between West Bay and George Town is relatively reliable during the daytime on weekdays, the lack of a night service means that many people start or finish work too early to be able to rely on the existing system.

Bryan pointed out that the government needed to make the investment and roll out the system because workers cannot be restricted from owning or driving until there is a fully functioning reliable transport system.

Previously Bryan has said the consultants would talk to all the relevant stakeholders affected by public transport, including workers currently using the buses, the drivers, those managing the road systems and involved in tourism. He said a number of questions need to be addressed, such as changes to legislation and the best type of buses to use.

The minister has also indicated the need to consolidate transport issues under one umbrella. “We’re going to have to do that eventually,” he said during a radio appearance at the end of last year.

Bryan has told Deloitte that the PACT vision is for an electric system, even though he was aware this could prove to be a costly endeavour. He has also said that this will not be a speedy process and the ministry would do this the right way, not the quick way. “The public wants answers now,” Bryan said recently. “Unfortunately, there is a long process that has to happen.”

The minister has suggested that he will be looking to find the money for this project, which could be as much as CI$30 million, in the 2024 budget and has even suggested it could come from the Environmental Protection Fund, which was created for land conservation.

But wherever the money is sourced, it could still be several years before a comprehensive, user-friendly system is implemented. In the meantime, traffic is almost certainly likely to get worse, even with the new roads, unless the government takes other action such as the decentralisation of government offices, encouraging more home or remote working, staggered start and finish work times and the expansion of the school bus provision to all of the private schools.

While the government is considering a policy to reduce the estimated 300 cars that are imported here almost every month, Bryan said a reliable bus service that the public wants to use must be in place before the government can place restrictions on ownership and imports. He also said he would be outlining the findings from the consultants as soon as their work is complete.