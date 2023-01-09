CoP’s failure to hold promotion boards not unlawful

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne’s failure to hold any formal police promotion boards since he took up the job in 2016 is not a breach of human rights, his statutory duty or an unlawful administrative action, a court has found. Justice Marlene Carter heard the judicial review brought by a number of police officers who claimed their rights had been infringed and their careers stymied. She found that none of their claims were substantiated and there was no legal duty on the CoP’s part to convene promotional boards.

The case brought by Sergeant Sharon Lewis and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Association alleged that the CoP acted unlawfully because at the time the action was first filed there were more than 90 officers who had passed their promotional exams but not been promoted to the next rank.

No promotional board has been held since October 2015, which at the time the officers brought their legal case had been more than six years. Officers had instead been placed in acting roles in ranks above their substantive posts. Since then the RCIPS has introduced a new official promotion policy that officials have described as a competency-based promotion framework, where officers are put through a rigorous and competitive process in working towards achieving promotion.

In February last year, 34 officers advanced to the rank of inspector and sergeant through the new policy. The commissioner had argued that no promotional boards were held in anticipation of the new system and that he was under no obligation in law to hold any.

But the officers who brought the action said the failure to hold any promotional boards breached the previous police policy and had led to the commissioner using acting appointments to fill the gaps in policing. They argued that police officers had been denied the opportunity, in some cases for many years, to progress in their careers. The officers also claimed they had a legitimate expectation that the commissioner would act in accordance with the policy at the time of their action and hold a promotion board.

The decision by the commissioner to appoint officers to act in more senior jobs rather than going through an official promotion interview had led to the “cherry picking” of certain officers over others, even in cases where some officers had not passed a promotional exam, the officers claimed. They also said that some were in acting jobs for more than twelve months and the whole situation had led to qualified officers being sidelined.

However, the court found that regardless of the long period since any promotional board had been held, the commissioner had a discretionary right over promotions and was entitled to adopt a new system or policy.

The judge said the commissioner of police did not breach his statutory duty since there is nothing in the legislation or the promotion policy that forces the CoP to use promotional boards to promote officers. She said that the “CoP’s powers under section 6 are wide in their application” and he was able to make promotions as he “may see fit”.

Justice Carter also found that while failing to implement the Promotion Policy and making use of the acting positions, his decisions were rational, proportionate and procedurally fair. She said that in this case, nothing had been presented to the court to conclude that the CoP had acted outside the bounds of lawful administrative action.