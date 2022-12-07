Revenue rolls in but public spending set to increase

(CNS): The government headed into the final quarter of this year with a healthy and better than expected surplus, but while revenue is still rolling in, expenditure is now rising. As government entities make a final push to meet planned objectives for 2022, the current surplus is likely to be “significantly reduced” over the last three months of the year, according to a press release on the latest financial report. Costs will have to “be diligently monitored to ensure spending is not incurred unnecessarily” in the remaining quarter.

According to the government’s Unaudited Quarterly Financial Re,port for Nine-Month Period Ended 30 September 2022, the surplus for this year is currently running at $81.8 million for the Entire Public Sector, which is almost 50% more than had been forecast in the budget. Actual revenues have run higher than expected all year, with the government racking up almost $54 million more than expected for the public purse. This has offset increased spending and the losses by some statutory authorities and government companies, such as the health services and Cayman Airways.

In the report, officials said the third quarter’s performance had positioned the government to be optimistic about its performance and the state of public finances. However, “during the final quarter Ministries, Portfolios, Offices and Statutory Authorities will all make a final push to meet planned 2022 objectives and deliverables”, the report said. With planned increases in activity in both operating and capital, the current surplus will be significantly reduced.

Public spending is already higher than this time last year and officials said the savings over the first three quarters of this year are unlikely to remain at the current level in this final quarter. Vacant posts that are being filled, cost of living adjustments and delayed projects now underway will impact costs. The report also notes that the government continues to incur costs associated with the mitigation of COVID-19.

Government’s cash position remains solid at almost $394 million, but this is around $117.7 million less than anticipated in the 2022 budget after the finance ministry purchased over $280 million of US Government Treasury Notes, which is not counted in cash or cash equivalents. The cash position is due to the delay in projects as well as extra revenue, which means the bank balances may also fall during this final quarter of 2022.

Over the course of the nine-month period, the government’s extra revenue came from a variety of sources, not all of them beneficial to the wider community. Coercive Revenue alone has accounted for $162.2 million, an additional $44.4 million over budget, which includes $7.6 million in duty on cars due to the volume of vehicles being imported and congesting the roads.

Once again, stamp duty brought in around $21.7 million due to the continued high demand for real estate, which is pushing prices beyond the reach of ordinary people and excluding Caymanians from home ownership. The level of stamp duty revenue did fall below the amount collected last year, though it still exceeded budget expectations.

Meanwhile, work permit fees increased by $10.6 million to $12.2 million over the same period last year, as expatriate workers have returned in record-breaking numbers as the Islands moved beyond phase five of the border reopening and saw a stronger economic performance than expected. Revenue from the financial sector has also remained strong, with mutual funds and private funds alone bringing in a combined $8.7 million, or 14% of the government’s coercive earnings.