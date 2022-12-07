Customs urges importers to supply invoices

File photo

(CNS): As Customs and Border Control gears up to deal with tens of thousands of seasonal imports, officials are urging people to get all of their documentation right and follow the proper process in order to get their Christmas packages on time. With over 22,000 individual imports recorded for the month of November already, the expected trend for the season is that imports will continue to rise for the holidays, CBC said in a release.

People importing goods for the holiday must ensure all supplier or sales invoices are provided to their appointed agent before the goods arrive, CBC has warned. First time importers using a courier or broker agent will need to register with CBC through Customs Online System (COLS). A legible and valid government identification document such as a driver’s licence or passport is required with electronic applications. CBC does not accept voter ID cards.

Once an application has been approved, an email will be sent by CBC with login instruction information. After completing this process, importers are free to appoint or remove agents as desired within the system.

Customs said that people who know they are receiving goods should gather the necessary documents and share them with their agents. The necessary documents should be the supplier or sale invoices, which must be provided in PDF format to the agent. If additional documentation is required to collect packages, they should be obtained prior to the shipment arriving. Anyone unsure of what other information is required, should ask their agent or CBC’s Customer Support Centre.

Importers must not omit or misrepresent the value of goods or assume “everyone” will know the value of a given item. Hand written invoices are not normally accepted and importers are responsible for providing all the necessary and proper documentation and should not rely on agents.

Given the expected increase in imports, office hours will be extended at the processing and inspection offices until 5:00pm through the week of 19-23 December. Offices will resume regular hours, 8:30am to 4:00pm, on 28-30 December. Offices will be closed on Saturdays 24 and 31 December as well as for the Christmas, Boxing and New Years holidays. Regular hours will resume on 3 January.

The immigration related offices will close at 12:00pm on Friday, 23 December, and resume regular hours, 8:30am to 4:00pm, on Wednesday, 28 December, before closing again at 12:00pm on 30 December. Meanwhile, immigration-related boards will all be taking a break for almost a month. The Work Permit, Business Staffing Plan, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Immigration and Cayman Status and Permanent Residency Boards will all hold their last meetings over the coming week and not resume until the second week of January

CBC offices at the Airport and Seaport will remain open during normal operational hours and will also be on call to assist businesses that may need to clear perishable foods or emergency medical supplies over the holiday weekends.