COVID-19 hospital admissions in double figures

(CNS): Cases of COVID-19 continued climbing over the weekend and there are now ten people in the hospital as a result of SARS-CoV-2, six of whom have been vaccinated. Over the weekend another 227 people officially reported testing positive for the coronavirus, including another 21 in the Sister Islands. There are now at least 1,427 official active cases of COVID, including 125 cases on Cayman Brac.

Concerns remain, however, that not everyone is formally reporting positive tests in order to avoid the official isolation, which means the case numbers that are already impacting local businesses and public services again could be far higher. Based on the official reports, the seven-day rolling daily average increased to at least 106 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, the vaccination clinic has cut back its service to just three days per week this month. Throughout May there will be no clinics anywhere on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays.