DoE chief receives surprise gong for tireless work

(CNS): Gina Ebanks-Petrie, the director of the Department of Environment, received the Women in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Leadership Award last month at the 2022 Island Innovation Awards for her tireless work for environmental protection. Unaware she had been nominated for this award by her DoE team, Ebanks-Petrie said the honour came as a complete surprise before she immediately credited those colleagues for her winning the specialist gong.

“This award is a testament to the collective efforts of the dedicated, hardworking team I have the privilege of leading,” Ebanks-Petrie said. “We work every day to serve the people of the Cayman Islands by helping to conserve our environment and responsibly managing our natural resources.

“Sustainable Development Goals 13–Climate Action, 14–Life Below Water and 15–Life On Land are paramount to our mission. I hope this award will inspire, not just other women in the field of environmental sustainability, but everyone in our community who is working towards a more sustainable and climate-resilient future for the Cayman Islands.”

The Women SDG Leadership Award celebrates an outstanding female leader who is driving positive social, economic or environmental change in her country, island, or community. Premier and Minister of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Wayne Panton said the award was well deserved.

“Gina’s accomplishments certainly make her a worthy recipient of this award,” he said. “Her 26 years at the helm of the Department of Environment and her many years of dedicated services prior to taking up that role have culminated in expansive protections for our coastal waters and the passage of landmark legislation to conserve our terrestrial environment.

“It also speaks volumes about the caliber of Gina’s leadership that her staff would take the time to nominate her for this recognition on the global stage,” he added.

DoE Senior Environmental Assessment Officer Lauren Dombowsky said, “Gina has taught me that through perseverance, we can make tangible change for the better.”

The Island Innovation Awards are hosted in partnership with the Clinton Global Initiative. The 2022 awardees were decided by a 20-person jury that included former president of the Seychelles James Michel, former United Nations High Representative Fekitamoeloa Katoa ‘Utoikamanu, Blue Planet Alliance President Henk Rogers, and 8th Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies Sir Hilary Beckles.

See the director accept her award on YouTube below:



