Opposition challenges bond but mum on o’seas offices

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has released yet another video criticising the government over plans for a 30-year bullet bond as a method of financing new and existing borrowing. But the PPM leader is keeping mum over allegations that the previous administration, in which he was finance minister, misspent some $6 million and mishandled the process of opening overseas offices.

Following the revelations in a report by the Office of the Auditor General that was leaked to CNS this week, McTaggart said the PPM was “eager for the full facts to be known to the public”. But he urged respect for the ongoing inquiry process and described the leak as “regrettable” and a “deplorable attempt to pervert the course of justice”.

However, at this stage, there is no police or anti-corruption investigation underway, only an internal civil service inquiry. Although the OAG’s report found the previous administration breached the Public Finance and Management Act (PFMA), the Public Service Management Act (PSMA) and the Constitution, there is no indication of a criminal probe. Therefore, the matter is not sub judice and the opposition is at liberty to explain what happened.

Last week the opposition had sought to criticise the PACT administration for “dithering” on the overseas offices, but now that the reasons why the current administration took a step back on this policy are apparent, he has opted to stay silent.

McTaggart has returned to the criticisms relating to borrowing. He said that the government should only borrow for what is necessary and stop trying to roll out its agenda in two years but spread the projects out.

“Government should seek to achieve its goals by first spending money it has and borrowing only for what is absolutely necessary,” he said, as he accused PACT of returning the country to half a billion dollars of more debt.

“This government, just as the two previous governments did, should prioritise their plans and spending over the whole four-year term and not try to get every project that every minister wants completed in only two years.”

MacTaggart said government has the right to move its agenda forward but it should manage the people’s money “prudently”.