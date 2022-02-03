Opposition challenges bond but mum on o’seas offices
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has released yet another video criticising the government over plans for a 30-year bullet bond as a method of financing new and existing borrowing. But the PPM leader is keeping mum over allegations that the previous administration, in which he was finance minister, misspent some $6 million and mishandled the process of opening overseas offices.
Following the revelations in a report by the Office of the Auditor General that was leaked to CNS this week, McTaggart said the PPM was “eager for the full facts to be known to the public”. But he urged respect for the ongoing inquiry process and described the leak as “regrettable” and a “deplorable attempt to pervert the course of justice”.
However, at this stage, there is no police or anti-corruption investigation underway, only an internal civil service inquiry. Although the OAG’s report found the previous administration breached the Public Finance and Management Act (PFMA), the Public Service Management Act (PSMA) and the Constitution, there is no indication of a criminal probe. Therefore, the matter is not sub judice and the opposition is at liberty to explain what happened.
Last week the opposition had sought to criticise the PACT administration for “dithering” on the overseas offices, but now that the reasons why the current administration took a step back on this policy are apparent, he has opted to stay silent.
McTaggart has returned to the criticisms relating to borrowing. He said that the government should only borrow for what is necessary and stop trying to roll out its agenda in two years but spread the projects out.
“Government should seek to achieve its goals by first spending money it has and borrowing only for what is absolutely necessary,” he said, as he accused PACT of returning the country to half a billion dollars of more debt.
“This government, just as the two previous governments did, should prioritise their plans and spending over the whole four-year term and not try to get every project that every minister wants completed in only two years.”
MacTaggart said government has the right to move its agenda forward but it should manage the people’s money “prudently”.
See McTaggart’s video message below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Administration, Government Finance, Politics
Roy is absolutely right in raising the alarm! If any of you care to do the maths this is an atrocity, especially for our children. If the ESO is correct, there are about 18,000 children under the age of 21, who in 30 years will be saddled with debt of $54 million debt EACH. And when the expat kids leave because they can – you can double that. At 3% interest $400 million becomes $970 million and that doesn’t even take into account the $100 million plus from the UDP Bullet Bond that is still outstanding from 15 years ago. It seems the only way for Wayne to keep this crew together is to allow them to spend wildly and create a welfare culture that will bankrupt this country. Pray for this country!
I think its pretty clear this is not a case of PPM amnesia or dementia but thier usual DenyAreea! Pun Intended!!
pact/ppm…who cares….both incompetent and not fit to run the country.
direct rule please.
Blah blah blah, again Roy as a mouth piece for Alden
To be clear this is the PPM that mismanaged every capital project they got their hands on? The PPM who managed to maintain government surpluses by doing things like allowing employers to have carte blanche when it came to work permits while doing things like maintaining duties on essentials that regular people need.
In order to fuel their budget surpluses they did one thing over their 3 terms (2005-09,2013-2021) rather than improving standards of living, they boosted the number of consumers and sat back and let the residual income roll in
The budget was in the black I’ll give them that but at what human cost
PPM is the greatest – Sir Alden we need you back to straiten out this current bunch. Praises to you all PPM!!!
Hhahaha! (right?)
Take a hike. Alden is, by far, the worst Premier ever in the history of the Cayman Islands.
A little early to be so drunk don’t you think?
Oh sit down and ‘straiten’ up!
The idea that anyone in Cayman takes the PPM seriously on money management or capital projects after Alden was the minister who spent hundreds of millions on schools that were years late and over budget is still hilarious to me (the airport project being years late and millions overbudget a much more recent example of the PPMs project and money management chops)
It would be like Mckeeva critiquing anyone on ethics or behaviour
Actually Mac/UDP had a big hand in the school cost overrun.