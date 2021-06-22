Two dozen weekend crashes reported
(CNS): Police attended two dozen crashes, one of them serious, over the Father’s Day weekend. They also issued 50 tickets, most of them for speeding, and arrested eleven drivers for drinking and driving, as the road safety campaign, Operation Quaker, continued. According to the RCIPS, officers on Grand Cayman carried out high visibility patrols and several vehicle checkpoints on Sunday during daylight and late evening hours to target drunk driving and speeding island-wide. There was also increased their enforcement on the Sister Islands, resulting in a number of prosecutions.
Of the 24 collisions, one that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at the intersection of Shamrock Road and Beach Bay Road resulted in two people being treated in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said that at about 2:45am a silver Honda Accord wagon left the roadway and collided with a tree. Both the driver and passenger were transported to hospital by the emergency services and they remain in a stable condition.
“Collisions like this are the reason we will not be letting up on our Operation Quaker activities anytime soon,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones from the traffic unit. “While we are pleased with the enforcement results this past weekend, we want the public to remember that even a single instance of poor driving behaviour can lead to tragedy. As always, we ask the public to do their part and drive safely.”
Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay said the RCIPS hopes the continued educational campaign, which is being conducted in partnership with the NRA, and the enforcement operations will lead to a “fundamental change” in driving behaviour across all of the Cayman Islands. “With the preservation of life being our primary focus, we will continue to persist in our road safety efforts, thus making the Cayman Islands safer,” he added.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Well done RCIPS keep up the excellent work.
24 Crashes and how many tickets issued? None?
50 Speeding tickets and how many were simply for exceeding an arbitrary number in an otherwise safe manner? Almost all of them?
Occurs to me this focus on speeding is simply to be seen to be doing something as opposed to targeting the idiots who actually cause crashes; blind overtakes, aggressive weaving in and out of traffic, inability to navigate roundabouts in the correct lane and scrap Honda racing.
These patrols are a joke. I witnessed a car passing a police vehicle tailgating the car in front of him and when he got past the police car he rocketed away with no fear of consequences. I was very shocked and disappointed.
Don’t worry they will start stacking the speed traps if this trend continues. The only problem is the Traffic Court will be overloaded and subsequently backlogged. I only hope the Crown is gearing up for swift prosecutions.
We have limited roads so not sure why it is so hard to catch the speeders. Cops just need to do their damn jobs. I got pulled over two years ago and was fined for my tint and had to pay again to remove it. Every day I count at least 10 cars with tints much darker than mine. SMH!
Yet there continues to be no real alternative for people returning from a night out to take. No public transport–Flex is a good option, but tried to get one at 3AM for someone going home and they had all gone to bed! Taxi cost them $60.
Government really needs to do something here.
They are almost entirely avoidable.
Crap heaps on the road, drivers with the brains of a chicken, ‘licensed’ drivers who never really passed any test worthy of the name, as well as some truly terrible road layouts that assume people know what they’re actually doing…yeah, fix these things and you’ll see crashes almost eradicated. Ain’t happening though!
Drinking and driving continues to be of epidemic proportions in Cayman. Pretty much every echelon of society is involved from top to bottom.
Many people have been drinking a lot more since COVID.
I expect there will be a new medical condition identified known as COVID-Liver?
Get help people. Life without alcohol is very rewarding and fulfilling.
Here are some stories from real people.
https://www.coach.me/questions/30050-positive-side-effects-of-not-drinking-for-4-days-go
Good luck.
Cant wait to read the names on the court Rota!
I posted the following comment several days ago but I am posting it again as I was a few days late in commenting last time:
What we really need is a sustained (ongoing) National Traffic Safety Campaign. It needs to be 24 x 7, 365 days a year. And not only the RCIPS. We need all of the elected representatives, churches, schools, service clubs, corporations, businesses, sports clubs, bars, restaurants, NRA, etc. to be involved. In other words… EVERYONE!
We have had some attempts over the years by MattSafe, Road Safety Advisory Council, StreetSkill, etc., but most of these have come and gone.
The crashes continue… people are killed, people are injured, people are inconvenienced, property is damaged… yet we don’t seem to learn.
We can do better. We MUST do better.
Fully agree, it starts with things like driving in the correct lane and using your indicators. The insurance companies will save a lot of money if there are less accidents so they should also be more proactive.
Give me Uber or Flex and I’ll stop. I’m serious.
There’s Flex already, but it sucks as it is no different to taxi cartel idiocy.
Uber or similar would be great.
On another note, just stop driving drunk, you absolute dickhead.
I’ll give you a prison sentence and crush your car. Idiots like you should be barred from driving because you’re clearly as thick as mince.
These collisions should be divided into two categories: ‘Accidents’ and ‘Avoidables’.
IMHO the majority of collisions on our roads are avoidable and preventable with just a bit of common sense, common courtesy and respect for the rules of the roads and for other people’s lives.
STOP! Stop calling it an operation when it’s your job 24/7! Every morning the same dorks in Honda’s speed dangerously from bodden town to gt but not a cop in sight. Shameful.
Unfortunately it’s around shift change time, so mostly only traffic dept on the road then.
There will be no change in driving habits unfortunately. It’s too far gone.