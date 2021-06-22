Two dozen weekend crashes reported

RCIPS officers conduct Operation Quaker (Photo by RCIPS)

(CNS): Police attended two dozen crashes, one of them serious, over the Father’s Day weekend. They also issued 50 tickets, most of them for speeding, and arrested eleven drivers for drinking and driving, as the road safety campaign, Operation Quaker, continued. According to the RCIPS, officers on Grand Cayman carried out high visibility patrols and several vehicle checkpoints on Sunday during daylight and late evening hours to target drunk driving and speeding island-wide. There was also increased their enforcement on the Sister Islands, resulting in a number of prosecutions.

Of the 24 collisions, one that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at the intersection of Shamrock Road and Beach Bay Road resulted in two people being treated in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said that at about 2:45am a silver Honda Accord wagon left the roadway and collided with a tree. Both the driver and passenger were transported to hospital by the emergency services and they remain in a stable condition.

“Collisions like this are the reason we will not be letting up on our Operation Quaker activities anytime soon,” said Inspector Dwayne Jones from the traffic unit. “While we are pleased with the enforcement results this past weekend, we want the public to remember that even a single instance of poor driving behaviour can lead to tragedy. As always, we ask the public to do their part and drive safely.”

Chief Inspector Malcolm Kay said the RCIPS hopes the continued educational campaign, which is being conducted in partnership with the NRA, and the enforcement operations will lead to a “fundamental change” in driving behaviour across all of the Cayman Islands. “With the preservation of life being our primary focus, we will continue to persist in our road safety efforts, thus making the Cayman Islands safer,” he added.