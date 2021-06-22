GT 10-storey hotel to tower over 19th century home

Site of proposed hotel, One GT

(CNS): The developers behind a proposed $80 million ten-storey hotel in downtown George Town that exceeds the maximum height would tower over an old Caymanian house built in 1865 if the Central Planning Authority gives the project the green light. Representatives for HPW Investments Ltd, the applicants for what has been named “One GT”, are expected to appear before the CPA on Wednesday to address concerns that the rooftop amenities would make this eleven storeys and that there would be inadequate parking. An objection has also been submitted by a neighboring landowner who said his 19th century family home would be negatively impacted.

The previous landowners received planning permission in 2009 for a four-storey office building that never progressed and the land has since been sold. The plan for the current project on Goring Avenue was reported on CNS in May, when the application was submitted to planning and a small notice appeared in the local press. Readers largely responded negatively to the project, which was seen by many as yet another major development changing the character of the island and impacting the infrastructure and traffic without offering any benefits to Caymanians.

According to the submissions, the project is higher than the current law permits and the planning department has said the plan would need to be revised to address the height and number of floors. Planning has also calculated that the parking falls short by 77 spaces. However, finding additional parking for the project may clash with government’s own plans for George Town, which include the pedestrianization of the area near the hotel and reduction in cars in the downtown commercial areas, where government is encouraging more mixed-use development.

While the area is zoned ‘General Commercial’, amendments to the law in the closing months of the last administration paved the way for an increase in building height and mixed-use projects in the capital. Comments from the planning and tourism departments indicate that if the building is reduced in height and the parking issues are addressed, this hotel is likely to get the go-ahead.

In their review of the application, planning officials said, “It should also be noted that the proposed development will contribute to the Government initiated George Town Revitalization Plan to enhance the capital area of the Cayman Islands… The issue of allowing a hotel in the General Commercial zone has previously been accepted by the Authority for the hotel on North Church Street currently under construction.”

Submissions from the Department of Tourism also concluded broadly in support of the project because of the economic impact it could have on tourism in the capital: “This hotel will provide stay-over visitors with an alternative location away from the more densely built and populated areas of Seven Mile Beach. The proposed development could act as an economic stimulus to George Town given the pause in cruise tourism due to the threat of COVID-19 and the impact this has had on businesses reliant on cruise passenger clientele.”