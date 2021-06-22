GT 10-storey hotel to tower over 19th century home
(CNS): The developers behind a proposed $80 million ten-storey hotel in downtown George Town that exceeds the maximum height would tower over an old Caymanian house built in 1865 if the Central Planning Authority gives the project the green light. Representatives for HPW Investments Ltd, the applicants for what has been named “One GT”, are expected to appear before the CPA on Wednesday to address concerns that the rooftop amenities would make this eleven storeys and that there would be inadequate parking. An objection has also been submitted by a neighboring landowner who said his 19th century family home would be negatively impacted.
The previous landowners received planning permission in 2009 for a four-storey office building that never progressed and the land has since been sold. The plan for the current project on Goring Avenue was reported on CNS in May, when the application was submitted to planning and a small notice appeared in the local press. Readers largely responded negatively to the project, which was seen by many as yet another major development changing the character of the island and impacting the infrastructure and traffic without offering any benefits to Caymanians.
According to the submissions, the project is higher than the current law permits and the planning department has said the plan would need to be revised to address the height and number of floors. Planning has also calculated that the parking falls short by 77 spaces. However, finding additional parking for the project may clash with government’s own plans for George Town, which include the pedestrianization of the area near the hotel and reduction in cars in the downtown commercial areas, where government is encouraging more mixed-use development.
While the area is zoned ‘General Commercial’, amendments to the law in the closing months of the last administration paved the way for an increase in building height and mixed-use projects in the capital. Comments from the planning and tourism departments indicate that if the building is reduced in height and the parking issues are addressed, this hotel is likely to get the go-ahead.
In their review of the application, planning officials said, “It should also be noted that the proposed development will contribute to the Government initiated George Town Revitalization Plan to enhance the capital area of the Cayman Islands… The issue of allowing a hotel in the General Commercial zone has previously been accepted by the Authority for the hotel on North Church Street currently under construction.”
Submissions from the Department of Tourism also concluded broadly in support of the project because of the economic impact it could have on tourism in the capital: “This hotel will provide stay-over visitors with an alternative location away from the more densely built and populated areas of Seven Mile Beach. The proposed development could act as an economic stimulus to George Town given the pause in cruise tourism due to the threat of COVID-19 and the impact this has had on businesses reliant on cruise passenger clientele.”
See Wednesday’s CPA agenda in the CNS Library (scroll down to One GT).
Category: development, Local News
Why would the planning commission upzone people’s properties to allow for increased density at the expense of the Caymanian general populace without allowing the public to share the increased value benefits?
I say, revoke what the last government did with regards to upzoning in their last few months in power and only allow increased density if at least half of the increased value is shared with the populace and addresses affordable housing, roads, schools, mass transit, etc.
All I can say is that I hope the PACT government is prioritising relentless law enforcement on illegal runaway development and that RCIPS has enough handcuffs each one.
This is the time that smaller properties can be paid big money. But of course anyone can ask them if they would help any family member or possibly build a 10 story apt complex next to them and sell 2 bed/ 2 bath for $250?
How about this, a group of like minded people invest in a low cost 10 story apartments? Add swimming pools, children’s park. How about the glass house property? Say 300 apartments?
Instead of complaining why don’t you be the solution. You all sound well educated. Build it in a Caribbean style?
Will someone please remind us of what happened to the Tower Building ?
If this comes to fruition then it will be a great addition to our room stock!
This seems fishy. A hotel in central GT won’t get a lot of business. People come here for the beach, regardless if it’s a business trip or not. Someone said this could be a ploy to increase the land value of the area. And if this was really to help revitalize town, then build apartments to bring residents in, not temporary visitors.
When is PACT going to do something about this farce of a Planning Board? They almost never reject an applications, no matter how egregious the development. They just rubberstamp anything that is presented. Members of the current CPA are leaving a shameful legacy that we will all have to live with for decades to come.
Now we’ll see if all the PACT worshippers dreams will come true…no more planning permits.
You could have just stopped after the first six words.
Make it an apartment building instead. Easy walking access to business in GT.
I also wonder why not an apartment building first? That will revitalize life into downtown. A hotel without any amenities near it will struggle.
HPW, Fire your current Investment Analyst! Even the folks on CNS can see apartments are a better land-use proposition given the current circumstances. And will do more to instantly “revitalize” George Town, than waiting for COVID-19 to subside and tourism to return. But then again you people never plan your investment strategies to be inward-looking and allow the local/resident population to benefit.
22/06 @ 1:09 pm – Bet that’s what it will turn-out to be, another over-priced condo development! What is the market for a down-town hotel in these uncertain times?
Watch for “Change-of-use” applications and/or “after-the-fact” approvals!
Ha please, the prices would be so exorbitantly high only off Islands elites would be able to afford them.
A preview of things to come – Still standing, still occupied: Little house swallowed by Gables mega development https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/coral-gables/article251822593.html
They must add underground parking under the hotel. Many buildings in cayman have underground parking.
Where else would the my add underground parking?
We need an honest CPA……… one that thinks more about Caymanians than money.
Who wants to stay in crime central? Let’s be honest, no one walks alone after dark in central GT that doesn’t have to.
I think we should just build a 100 storey tower right in the middle of George town.
It will be excellent fun on the 100th floor in the middle of a cat 5 hurricane!!!
Parking and hotels in Cayman are impossible to understand. There is no excuse to not demand adequate parking for all new hotels. The current requirements a woefully inadequate yet developers come in asking for a variance for less than the regs ask for. Look at what happens when there is an event at the Ritz. Wet Bay Road turns into parking with people parking on the side of the road infringing on the traffic lanes. Change the regulations to mandate sufficient parking and do not give variances to that ,
If we remove more mangrove, we can have plenty of parking.
Does that reply mean you think it is OK to approve development without adequate parking? Or do you favor destroying mangroves?
And why have they blocked the adjacent connector road, between West Bay road & the bypass?
The hotel is closed. Open that road!!
Private property.
You can thumb down the poster all you like – it’s true. Not a public road. Never adopted by the government. Sole purpose was to provide access to the golf club back before they built the ETH.
Look what happened to the Ritz. They somehow took over what was previously a public-used road between West Bay Road and the bypass because they don’t have enough parking otherwise.
You mean the private road built on private land? Now being used by the land owner? That one?
Cars parked on West Bay Road! Oh no! That’s terrible. You must have been horribly inconvenienced!
After 30 years in Cayman, I still haven’t seen any type of comprehensive development plan. It is all ad hoc. I recall all the hoopla, time and money that went in to Vision 2008. Where is that report now?
Go to the CIG Department of Planning website. Navigate using the tabs, rollover prompts, re-directions and other little fiddles that make the website such a pleasure to use, and you will eventually find a downloadable document called ‘Development Plan 1997’. When read with the confusingly-named ‘Development Plan’- a map of Grand Cayman) not accessible on the website but purchasable if you really need it- the two part ‘Plan’ constitutes the comprehensive development plan you need to see. This is also the Plan the Central Planning Autority consult on a regular basis when considering applications for planning permission. They are also guided in their deliberations by the Planning Development Act and its Regulations. Helpful?
In the dump, I’ll bet my next downtown mega development on it.
Good point.I worked on that report for about 6 months on environmental issues.Lot of good people gave of their time to put that report together but as per usual it was put up on a shelf to gather dust.Bring it back out and do some re-vision on it.It was one of the best reports ever done in all my 56 years here.
This will be built same time as Ironwood.
Agreed. This is just a veiled attempt to increase the land value by getting a project approved. This will NEVER get built, and no vacationer is going to want to stay in a downtown, inland tower, within walking distances of absolutely nothing.
I have zero worry that this will progress.
(Put it in the Ironwood, East End Mandarin Oriental, downtown ice arena, Beach Bay resort….etc bucket).
The world renowned bayshore mall is nearby!!!
I guess you must have never visited any of the hundreds of shops on the waterfront currently closed and awaiting the cattle ships return.
Grand Hyatt
This is being built by the developer behind HarborWalk so it will 100% get built if planning approves it. It should be approved because the only thing counterbalancing the Country against the Dart hotel monopoly are private projects such as this. More room stock is sorely needed and downtown NEEDS business accommodation for those coming for business, it has been a problem here for years. Thank God for an entrepreneur like this willing to take a risk off the beach. The little house from the 1865 needs to move over or come down. We as a nation need to stop trying to spare every termite and roach infested rathole and start making a path for the success and progress of the nation. In 100 years I hope our great-grand children take down this 10 story hotel to make for a 40 story one. Sentimentality is for the weak of mind. Progress is for the young and good.
The business travellers I know have never complained about the distance from SMB to GT but they have complimented their room views or the beach.
100% agree. I have never had an off island client say, “Gee its too bad there is not a business hotel in Central GT”.
Well your both wrong on this as those projects were in terrible locations.
GT centre will get this hotel because its nicely gentrified already…remaining riff raff are on notice to get outta town….lookin at you fish market!
Nicely gentrified already! Talk about rose tinted glasses.