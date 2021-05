Aster project site



(CNS): A planned area development for a new medical tourism project due to be heard by the Central Planning Authority this week threatens around 22 acres of mangrove wetland in West Bay, but the developers have not offered a proposal on how they plan to compensate for the loss of this primary habitat. The site for Aster’s rival medical complex to Health City is partly man-modified but more than half is tidally flooded mangrove forest adjoining a larger surrounding wetland area of mangroves to the west. While the National Conservation Council has said the developer does not need to do an environmental impact assessment, but before the CPA contemplates approving the PAD, a number of environmental concerns still need to be addressed and missing information supplied.

In its screening exercise to assess the need for an EIA, the Department of Environment raised a number of issues, not least “the proposed compensatory mitigation for the 22 acres of primary habitat that will be cleared, to ensure ‘no net loss’ of mangrove wetland habitat”. This is missing from the application, as is a comprehensive landscaping plan for the site, and both must be submitted to the NCC for approval.

The DoE also pointed out that a comprehensive waste management assessment will be required to determine the likely amount and type of waste generated, the impact on the landfill and road network, opportunities for reduction, reuse and recycling of waste, and to assess the management and disposal methods for hazardous waste.

The experts noted that another assessment that should be undertaken is one that demonstrates the need for another medical facility, which should consider the likely socio-economic effects, such as housing supply requirements, demand on community services, impacts on existing medical services balanced against the creation of jobs.

“Given the scale of the proposal, it is premature to grant planning permission prior to completing a needs assessment for the proposed facility,” the DoE said. The experts also pointed out the need to consider the project against the backdrop of other development in the area and the cumulative impact.

“There are several other committed and proposed developments in the surrounding area, including several large scale apartment and residential subdivision applications, which may give rise to cumulative effects, including impacts to stormwater management, traffic impacts and impacts to the ecology of the area due to the continued loss of wetlands,” the DoE warned.

When it comes to the more immediate and direct environmental impacts, this project is likely to both contribute to climate change and be affected by climate change during construction and operation. The removal of the mangroves is of specific concern to the DoE because mangroves are among the most carbon-rich tropical forests in the world and have “tremendous carbon store”.

“The removal of the mangroves and the removal of peat to facilitate construction within the PAD will result in releases of stored carbon. Carbon storage is a key ecosystem service provided by mangroves which would be completely removed by the PAD,” the experts said, explaining the need to mitigate against this loss by providing compensatory mangroves for protection.

Mangroves also provide other ecological services alongside storing carbon, such as providing habitat for species, including birds, which are protected under the National Conservation Law.

“There should be ‘no net loss’ of wetlands. This objective can be achieved through compensatory mitigation… Whilst every proposal is different, it is common-practice to apply a ‘mitigation compensation ratio’ that establishes the number of acres of mitigation required per acre of wetland impact. The mitigation ratio differs from case to case based on the characteristics of the impacted wetland and whether the proposed mitigation involves wetland creation, restoration, enhancement or conservation. Mitigation can be provided through on-site mitigation, perhaps by the designation of areas of mangroves to remain or otherwise, and off-site mitigation.”

But the proposed development offers no mitigation and the DoE said that until it does, the CPA should not grant planning permission.

“The granting of planning permission should only be contemplated if the applicant is requested to provide a mitigation proposal to the National Conservation Council for approval, to deliver ‘no net loss’ of mangrove habitat,” the DoE said in the comprehensive screening opinion it has submitted to the CPA. “Although the proposal outlines that it will make ‘use of existing water features’, it includes no detail of measures to retain any of the existing mangroves or other vegetation into the landscaping and no specific details of the stormwater management plan have been included which may include the preservation of wetland areas in order to utilise their water storage capacities.”

The DoE also points out that proposed lakes on the landscaping plan do not align with existing waterbodies on the site and the DoE was concerned that appropriate consideration and integration of natural resources into the overall PAD has been neglected in this project. And while proposals to use native plants for landscaping will offer some mitigation for the loss of native vegetation, it will not deliver the ecosystem services that mangroves provided.

“The cumulative loss of mangroves on the western end of Grand Cayman has been a major issue over the last few decades due to development. Since 1976, 72% of all the mangroves on the west side of Grand Cayman have been lost, making preservation of the remaining areas of key importance. The application submission has not included any ecological assessment information,” the DoE added.

In its conclusion about the proposed PAD and the development in general, the DoE team said that more information was needed to adequately assess the likely effects of the development, both positive and adverse.

“The Proposed Development has included some embedded mitigation and enhancement measures to reduce the environmental impact of the development, however, the specific implementation of these has not been included in most instances. There are likely to be beneficial effects due to the generation of employment and provision of medical education and training, however there is limited quantification of these impacts,” the department stated.

Aster’s medical project PAD is scheduled to be heard at 1pm, and in addition to the DoE comments, the CPA will be considering the objections from neighbouring landowners as well as significant submissions from the planning department. According to the current agenda, despite the size and impact of the project, the National Roads Authority has not submitted any information about the potential effect on the roads and traffic levels.

The Aster PAD application is one of a number of projects before the CPA this week that have significant public interest. These include a major condominium development by Frank Schilling of Uni-Register in the Sand Hole Road area of West Bay, one of the last strips of undeveloped beach front in the district, and an application for a fence in critical turtle nesting habitat on a South Sound beach to prevent walkers getting too close to a beach front property.