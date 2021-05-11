Free ICT course for women meets growing demand

Gender Affair Unit’s Senior Policy Analyst (Gender, Diversity and Equality), Karlene Bramwell, gives a cheque to for the Women.Code programme to Code.Cayman co-founder Brian Tang

(CNS): The Gender Affairs Unit (GAU) has cut a cheque for CI$2,500 to fund another Women.Code (Cayman) programme, which will be its fifth free course for all women on Grand Cayman to learn about computer science and software development. The donation to the non-profit ICT training provider, Code Cayman, will be used to finance a six-week course, starting on Tuesday, 25 May. The weekly 90-minute classes will be held at its TechLab in Grand Pavilion. Because of the programme’s growing popularity, organisers are now expanding its capacity by 10 to accommodate 25 participants.

Brian Tang of the Cartan Group and Code Cayman co-founder said this flagship programme continues to be the most popular and “embodies our goal to provide equal and accessible opportunities to learn about computer science and software development”.

GAU Senior Policy Analyst (Gender, Diversity and Equality) Karlene Bramwell said the unit was pleased to provide the sponsorship. “These programmes aim to reduce the gender gap in ICT, while simultaneously enabling participants to obtain skills which can contribute to their individual economic empowerment,” she said.

Code Cayman’s 2021 goal is to provide laptops for use in the Technology Centre for course participants who are unable to provide their own. It is also now teaching code to school-aged children on Cayman Brac, and recently announced the setting up of its first Excel-Code.(Cayman) and Python.Code Cayman programmes. By attracting financing from the GAU, private sector and international entities, the non-profit is able to provide zero-cost coding and other tech-related opportunities to many under-represented segments across the islands.

Registration for the course is on a first-come-first-served basis